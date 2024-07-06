Game Two Between Lincoln and Sioux Falls Suspended Due to Inclement Weather

July 6, 2024 - American Association (AA)

Lincoln Saltdogs News Release







LINCOLN, NE - Due to the inclement weather in the Lincoln area, tonight's game versus the Sioux Falls Canaries has been suspended and will resume tomorrow at 11:30 AM and will be played through 9 innings with a 7-inning game to follow.

Tickets from tonight's game are valid for both games tomorrow but must be redeemed at the box office for a ticket dated Sunday, July 7th. In the event fans are unable to attend tomorrow's games, tickets may be exchanged at the box office for any remaining regular season game during the 2024 season.

Catch every Saltdogs game home and away on KFOR FM 101.5/1240 AM or stream live for free on aabaseball.tv, new for the 2024 season.

