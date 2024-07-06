Game Two Between Lincoln and Sioux Falls Suspended Due to Inclement Weather
July 6, 2024 - American Association (AA)
Lincoln Saltdogs News Release
LINCOLN, NE - Due to the inclement weather in the Lincoln area, tonight's game versus the Sioux Falls Canaries has been suspended and will resume tomorrow at 11:30 AM and will be played through 9 innings with a 7-inning game to follow.
Tickets from tonight's game are valid for both games tomorrow but must be redeemed at the box office for a ticket dated Sunday, July 7th. In the event fans are unable to attend tomorrow's games, tickets may be exchanged at the box office for any remaining regular season game during the 2024 season.
Catch every Saltdogs game home and away on KFOR FM 101.5/1240 AM or stream live for free on aabaseball.tv, new for the 2024 season.
• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...
American Association Stories from July 6, 2024
- Iowa Representative Jd Scholten Leads Sioux City to Win - Sioux City Explorers
- Monarchs Show Guts in Walk-off Win - Kansas City Monarchs
- Game Two Between Lincoln and Sioux Falls Suspended Due to Inclement Weather - Lincoln Saltdogs
- Timely Hitting Leads to RailCats 7-4 Win against Kansas City - Gary SouthShore Railcats
- Hill the Thrill Clutched Up in Railroaders' 5-4 Win - Cleburne Railroaders
- Seven Run Eighth Inning Propels Chicago Dogs to Victory over the Kane County Cougars - Chicago Dogs
- Chicago Dogs Can't Hold Onto the Series, Losing the Finale to the Sioux Falls Canaries - Chicago Dogs
- Jacob Teter's Two Home Run Day Powers the Chicago Dogs to Series Victory in Fargo - Chicago Dogs
- Round-Trippers Power Goldeyes To Win Over Fargo-Moorhead - Winnipeg Goldeyes
- Chicago Dogs Drop Both Games of Doubleheader Against Sioux Falls - Chicago Dogs
- Narciso Crook's Tenth Inning Walk-off Secures Chicago Dogs Sweep Over the Winnipeg Goldeyes - Chicago Dogs
- Whopping 17-Hit Day Puts Chicago over Winnipeg - Chicago Dogs
- Chicago Dogs Win Series Finale over Kansas City Monarchs - Chicago Dogs
- Disastrous Ninth Inning Dogs Pitching Attributes to Loss - Chicago Dogs
- Milwaukee Wins Run-Fest - Sioux City Explorers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.