Chicago Dogs Can't Hold Onto the Series, Losing the Finale to the Sioux Falls Canaries

July 6, 2024 - American Association (AA)

Chicago Dogs can't hold onto the series, losing the finale to the Sioux Falls Canaries, 9-6.

A sold out Impact Field held 6,581 fans, all eager to watch a fourth of July night game between the Dogs and the Canaries.

For the Dogs, Thomas King made his second start of his professional career in the series finale, only lasting two innings, after walking the bases loaded then allowing a grand slam to Trevor Achenbach in the first inning.

Lukas Galdoni was the first out of the bullpen for the Dogs, relieving King.

Galdoni put up zeros on the mound for the Dogs for three consecutive innings. The rookie has allowed just four earned runs over 20.1 innings of work with the Dogs.

Dusty Stroup got the Dogs on the board in the bottom of the third inning, demolishing a solo home run to left field, his fourth long ball of the year.

Jacob Teter continued to perform, extending his impressive on base streak to 39 games.

The Canaries added two insurance runs to the team's lead in the seventh inning.

Narciso Crook responded immediately, drilling a line drive single to center field, driving in the second run of the evening for the Dogs.

The Canaries continued to hit, bolstering its lead with a two run eighth inning.

Stroup's big day at the plate continued, getting on base in the eighth inning off of an error, allowing Zion Pettigrew to score.

Nick Dalesandro added, smoking a single to left field, scoring Johnni Turbo.

A wild pitch from Canaries pitcher Matthew Dunaway let Stroup steal home, his second time around the bases in the game.

The eighth inning rally continued as Brantley Bell's RBI single helped the Dogs continue to inch closer to the Canaries.

The big four run inning for the Dogs in the eighth kept the game close, but the Dogs were unable to recover from Sioux Falls' first inning grand slam and late inning runs, dropping the series 3-2.

The Dogs will stay at home for the holiday weekend, hosting the Kane County Cougars for a three-game series.

