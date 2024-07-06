Hill the Thrill Clutched Up in Railroaders' 5-4 Win
July 6, 2024 - American Association (AA)
Cleburne Railroaders News Release
Cleburne, TX - LF Hill Alexander drove in the go-ahead run in the seventh inning off an RBI double as the Railroaders hung on for a 5-4 win over the DockHounds on Friday night at La Moderna Field.
Cleburne scored three unanswered after Lake Country took the 4-2 lead in the top of sixth. In the bottom half of the frame, SS Shed Long led off with a double and 2B Carter Aldrete followed immediately after with a home run off the first pitch to tie the game.
The Railroaders bullpen once again shutdown the opposition as RHPs Kade Mechals, Beau Burrows, and Kristian Scott allowed no runs on only two hits through 3.2 innings of work.
Mechals picked up his first win while Scott earned his fifth save, his third of the series.
Saturday night is jam-packed at La Moderna Field with great promotions such as Wild West Night presented by Texas Best Smokehouse and Chisholm Trail Outdoor Museum. Game five in the series is also Pete Incaviglia Bobblehead night as the first 500 fans will receive a bobblehead of the former big-leaguer. First pitch is set for 7:06 p.m.
Images from this story
|
Cleburne Railroaders' Carter Aldrete on game night
(Madison Blandford)
