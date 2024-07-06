Disastrous Ninth Inning Dogs Pitching Attributes to Loss

July 6, 2024 - American Association (AA)

Chicago Dogs News Release







An extremely windy day and a blazing bright sun at Impact Field made the game setting quite difficult for both sides.

For the Dogs, John Baker started on the bump, allowing runs in four of the five innings he appeared in.

From the start, the Dogs offense competed with the Monarchs. Jacob Teter hit a two RBI single to left field in the third inning, putting the Dogs on the board.

Teter continued to hit, using the wind to his advantage, driving a solo home run to left-center field. Teter's long ball tied him for first place in the American Association in home runs, tied with teammate Narciso Crook and Cleburne's Brian O'Grady.

Baker's outing was over heading into the sixth inning, finishing with a pitching line of five innings, five runs on eight hits, while fanning five batters.

Lukas Galdoni was the first out of the bullpen for the Dogs, throwing three scoreless innings.

Galdoni recently finished his collegiate career, pitching three seasons at Butler and one season at Miami Ohio.

Galdoni has been impressive in his first four appearances with the team, holding a 2.79 ERA through 9.2 innings.

Tyler Driver entered the game in the ninth inning on the mound for the Dogs. Driver, the newest member of the team, reached as high as the AAA affiliate with the Seattle Mariners.

Driver allowed three earned runs in his two outs of work. Wild pitches, poor defense and solid contact from Kansas City allowed the Monarchs to capitalize in the ninth inning, securing several insurance runs.

Driver, unable to escape the ninth inning, was taken out for Thomas King, another new signee of the Dogs. King entered the game with a runner in scoring position and two outs retired, walking Trent Giambrone then allowed a two run double to Herbert Iser.

Kansas City's five run ninth inning put the game away, evening the series at one a piece.

Brooks Gosswein will start game three, coming off of one of his best starts thus far, where he threw five shutout innings in Sioux Falls.

Gosswein and the Dogs hunt the series victory in Sunday's afternoon game.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from July 6, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.