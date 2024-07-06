Monarchs Show Guts in Walk-off Win

KANSAS CITY, Kan. - In a fierce, fiery, atmosphere at Legends Field, Josh Bissonette stayed cool at the plate in the biggest moment.

Bissonette lifted the Kansas City Monarchs to their second walk-off win of the season, recording a game-winning sacrifice fly to defeat the Gary SouthShore RailCats 6-5 in 10 innings on Saturday night.

The shortstop stepped in with a simple game plan, then executed it to perfection.

"I was going to try and jump the first pitch and try and get it into the outfield and try and win the game for us," Bissonette said.

Bissonette launched a fly ball to right field to score the winning run from third base.

Nearly 2,000 Monarchs fans roared through a tightly contested battle. The RailCats tied the game in the ninth inning.

Kansas City's (22-26) dugout remained poised, snapping a three-game losing streak with a composed 10th inning.

"We have a very talented team," Bissonette said. "Once we can fully figure it out as a group, we're going to be pretty dangerous."

Reliever A.J. Alexy (1-1) showed nerves of steel in the top half, leaving a RailCats (20-31) go-ahead run at third with back-to-back strikeouts.

A double steal from Travis Swaggerty and Frankie Tostado put two runners in scoring position.

Bissonette's dagger sent a ruckus Kansas City crowd into a frenzy.

The Monarchs' shortstop sent a special shoutout to the fans following the win.

"That was so awesome to hear you guys. You are the best fans," Bissonette said.

The Monarchs jumped out to a four-run lead in the first inning, with a two-out two-run double from Herbert Iser making it 4-0. Kansas City starter Kevin Milam kept his club in the game, tossing five innings of three-run ball.

The RailCats plated three in the sixth to make it a one-run ballgame, and scored the tying run in the ninth on an unusual play.

With the bases loaded and two out, Jackson Valera nubbed a ground ball to the left side. Monarchs third baseman Channy Ortiz charged to field the ball, but was tripped up by Gio Diaz running from second to third. Monarchs manager Joe Calfapietra argued with third base umpire Kenny Jackson that an interference call should have been made, but the play stood as a game-tying infield single.

Alexy stayed cool to get the last out of the ninth, setting the stage for the dramatic 10th inning.

UP NEXT

The Monarchs close their season series with the Railcats on Sunday afternoon. Julian Garcia starts for Kansas City against Gary SouthShore's Chris Erwin. First pitch is slated for 1:05 p.m.

