Round-Trippers Power Goldeyes To Win Over Fargo-Moorhead

July 6, 2024

Winnipeg Goldeyes' Max Murphy on game night

WINNIPEG, MB - The Winnipeg Goldeyes (26-24) hit three home runs in defeating the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks 5-1 at Blue Cross Park Friday evening. The Goldeyes have slammed nine long balls in the past two games.

Right fielder Max Murphy got Winnipeg on the board in the bottom of the first with a single to right field that drove in left fielder Roby Enríquez. Two batters later, catcher Rob Emery smacked a two-out, two-run home run to left to make the score 3-0. It was Emery's seventh dinger of the season and third in the last three contests.

An inning later, third baseman Ramón Bramasco hit a two-out solo shot down the right field line to extend the Goldeyes' lead to four. Bramasco - who belted a pair of four-baggers in Sioux City Thursday - had only hit two previous home runs in his professional career.

In the bottom of the fifth inning, Murphy hit a solo blast to left - his ninth of the campaign - to make the score 5-0.

Fargo-Moorhead's (28-21) lone run came in the top of the seventh when right fielder Ismael Alcántara came in on second baseman Peter Brookshaw's sacrifice fly to left field.

Winnipeg starter Landen Bourassa was forced to exit after only three innings, having been struck in the right elbow by a line drive off the bat of RedHawks left fielder Evan Alexander. Nick Trogrlic-Iverson (W, 4-2) was awarded the victory in a scorer's decision. He worked four innings and gave up one run on just one hit. Tasker Strobel and Ben Onyshko - the third Canadian pitcher of the game for the Goldeyes - each contributed a scoreless frame.

Colten Davis (L, 4-3) started for Fargo-Moorhead and surrendered five runs - all earned - on seven hits over five innings.

Earlier Friday the Goldeyes made two roster moves. Outfielder Ryan Holgate was activated from the Injured List while outfielder Braxton Turner was released.

The series continues Saturday at 6:00 p.m. CDT with Ryder Yakel (1-1, 3.28 ERA) making a spot start for Winnipeg. Orlando Rodríguez (2-1, 3.63 ERA) is expected to take the mound for the RedHawks.

Trevor Curl will have the pregame show on CJNU 93.7 FM and cjnu.ca at 5:30 p.m. The game will also be broadcast in French on L'Univers de L'Info with Yanick LaRoche handling the play-by-play. The video stream of all games is available free of charge at AABaseball.TV.

