Narciso Crook's Tenth Inning Walk-off Secures Chicago Dogs Sweep Over the Winnipeg Goldeyes

July 6, 2024 - American Association (AA)

Chicago Dogs News Release







Narciso Crook's tenth inning walk off secures Chicago Dogs sweep over the Winnipeg Goldeyes, 2-1.

Riding a three game win streak heading into the series finale, the Dogs were hunting the series victory to carry on some momentum into the team's upcoming road trip.

Chicago Dogs catcher Nick Dalesandro assisted in an early lead in the first inning, hitting a single, stealing second, then reaching home on a Brantley Bell single.

Bell continued to steal second base, his 13th stolen base of the year, a team lead.

Zion Pettigrew led off the fourth inning for the Dogs, roping a single to left field. Pettigrew's single extended his hit streak to 15 games.

The Dogs offense struggled to get on base throughout the game, striking out 10 times off of Winnipeg's starting pitcher Joey Matulovich and four times against Winnipeg's bullpen.

Matulovich, one of the most dominant pitchers in the American Association, pitched six innings, allowing just one run.

Dogs starting pitcher John Baker was lights out, throwing seven innings of one run ball, notching seven strikeouts. Despite Baker's strong outing, he ultimately received the no-decision.

Baker's night was complete heading into the eighth inning, being relieved by Lukas Galdoni, throwing shutout eighth and ninth innings.

The game headed into extra innings, tied at one a piece. Galdoni remained on the mound, escaping a major jam, leaving two runners on base after getting the strike out, later on being named the winning pitcher.

Galdoni has emerged as a bullpen threat for the Dogs as of recently. The rookie pitcher now holds a 1.93 ERA in his first six professional baseball appearances.

Antonio Barranca was the second base ghost runner in the tenth inning for the Dogs, advancing to third base after Nick Dalesandro hit a sacrifice bunt.

Winnipeg pitcher Tasker Strobel continued to intentionally walk Bell, who then stole second.

Narciso Crook stepped to the plate with the game in his hands, pounding a single to center field, scoring Barranca, sealing the walk off win for the Dogs.

The first walk off style victory of the season for the Dogs concluded a series sweep over the Goldeyes.

The Dogs will hit the road for a three-game series against the Fargo-Moorhead Redhawks.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from July 6, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.