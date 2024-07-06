Chicago Dogs Drop Both Games of Doubleheader Against Sioux Falls

Lots of baseball was to be played at Impact Field, as the Dogs and the Canaries faced off for a weekday double header.

Both games were to be played as seven inning games, an American Association rule for double headers.

In game one, John Baker started on the mound, allowing a run in his first inning after Wyatt Ulrich singled, then scored on a Mike Hart sacrifice fly to center field.

The Dogs immediately fought back, as Nick Dalesandro doubled to right field, scoring on a Narciso Crook single to center field.

The game stayed tied at one until the Canaries exploded for five runs between the fourth and fifth innings off Baker and Davis Pratt.

The strong effort from the Canaries resulted in an early John Baker departure, leaving the game after just four innings of work. Baker's start was his shortest start of the season, finishing with a final line of three earned runs on four hits, one batter walked and three strikeouts.

Pratt, the first pitcher out of the Dogs bullpen, threw 1.1 innings, allowing five earned runs on five hits, while also walking a batter. Sioux Falls batters pounded the ball while Pratt was pitching, similar to what happened with Baker, ending Pratt's relief outing earlier than anticipated.

Thomas King and Tyler Driver both entered the game for the Dogs, each throwing shutout relief.

Sioux Falls' strong offensive performance put the game out of reach for the Dogs, as the Canaries took game one, 8-4.

Just 39 minutes after the first game completed, both teams were back onto the field to play seven more innings.

Aidan Kidd, the newest player on the Dogs, made his professional debut as a starter on the mound. Kidd found himself in early trouble, loading the bases, but found his way out, only allowing one run in the first inning.

Kidd returned for the second inning, allowing a run after loading the bases. Kidd, unable to escape another jam, was pulled from the game for Jake Carroll.

Carroll escaped the inning, but dug the hole deeper, allowing an earned run targeted to Kidd. Carroll returned for the third inning, giving up two runs on a Derek Maiben two run shot.

A combination of an entire game of pitching struggles plus the Dogs offense getting shut out resulted in the Dogs dropping the second game of the doubleheader, 6-0.

The Dogs will try to turn things around in game four, having Brooks Gosswein slated to pitch.

