July 6, 2024 - American Association (AA)

Seven run eighth inning propels Chicago Dogs to victory over the Kane County Cougars, 18-12.

"I've been impressed by the effort level these guys continue to give us everyday. They keep giving us their best effort."

The message Dogs manager Jeff Isom stated during the pregame of the series opener truly reflected how the Dogs played in the series opener, as all nine players in the starting lineup reached base by a hit.

Kenny Serwa started the series opener for the Dogs, throwing six innings, allowing four earned runs, striking out a season high of nine strikeouts.

Behind Serwa's start, the offense behind him got off to an early hot start.

The Dogs scored in the first inning off of a Brantley Bell RBI double which drove in Nick Dalesandro. Bell's double, his 18th of the season, tied him for third in the American Association in doubles.

Jacob Teter added to the Dogs' first inning, singling to left, scoring Bell.

Teter's base hit extended his on base streak to 40 games.

Instantly, the Cougars tied the game up in the second inning, scoring two runs off of Serwa.

The Dogs regained the lead in the fourth inning as Zion Pettigrew smoked a double off of the wall in left-center field, scoring Teter.

Nick Novak contributed to the second run of the fourth, hitting a shallow single to center field, allowing Pettigrew to score.

The fourth inning rally continued for Nick Dalesandro, doubling to the centerfield wall, driving in the third run of the inning.

Bell had a big opportunity at the plate with two runners in scoring position and two outs, hitting a hard grounder to third base, reaching all the way to third base off of a throwing error. The error allowed two runners to score, totalling the fourth inning rally at five runs.

The Dogs' fourth inning momentum carried into the fifth inning. Gus Sosa made his Chicago Dogs debut in the opener, hitting an RBI triple in the fifth inning, his first hit as a Dog.

Sosa was drafted by the Philadelphia Phillies in 2022. The young catcher split time this year with the Cleburne Railroaders of the American Association and the Staten Island FerryHawks of the Atlantic League.

The Dogs' offense continued to pound the ball. Johnni Turbo belted an RBI double in the bottom of the sixth inning, adding an insurance run to the Dogs' lead.

Sosa found his second extra base hit of the game following Turbo's at-bat, an RBI double.

A back-and-forth game carried into the late innings. The Cougars found themselves in a big inning in the seventh, scoring four runs on five hits, cutting the team's deficit to just two runs.

The Cougars put two runners on base for Claudio Finol in the eighth inning, hitting a fly ball to deep right field, where Turbo was unable to make a play after letting the ball hit his glove. The play was targeted as an error towards Turbo with two runners scoring on the play.

The Cougars put another run on the board from a Trendon Craig single. Craig's base hit gave the Cougars its first lead of the game.

It didn't take long for the Dogs to reclaim the lead. Gus Sosa with runners in scoring position, hammered a double to center field, driving in the tying run and the go ahead run.

Sosa soon scored off of a throwing error, extending a late Dogs lead to two runs.

The eighth inning excitement carried on with Dalesandro drilling a double off the wall, scoring Novak.

The hits kept coming for the Dogs. Narciso Crook and Turbo banged singles, both driving in runs.

Joey Marciano struck out the side in the ninth inning, earning his second win of the season, sealing a Dogs win.

Jake Carroll will have the ball for the Dogs in game two, going up against the righty Westin Muir. First pitch is slated for 6:00 PM at Impact Field.

