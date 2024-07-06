Chicago Dogs Win Series Finale over Kansas City Monarchs

July 6, 2024

Chicago Dogs News Release







Chicago Dogs win series finale over Kansas City Monarchs, 5-1.

An excellent day on both sides of the field from the Dogs led to the series victory over the Monarchs.

Bats started off early for the Dogs, scoring two runs in the first inning led by an absolute monster solo home run to left field from Narciso Crook.

Crook's solo shot, his 14th of the season, leads the American Association in home runs.

Designated hitter Zion Pettigrew added to the Dogs early lead, hitting a double, driving in Jacob Teter.

Pettigrew's double extended his hit streak to 12 games. Pettigrew has reached base by a hit in all 12 of his games as a Chicago Dog. The recent signee of the Dogs holds a batting average of .357 over 42 at bats.

The Dogs added to the lead, scoring one run in the fourth inning after Pettigrew hit his second double of the afternoon, then scored on an Antonio Barranca sacrifice fly.

A continuation of scoring occurred in the fifth inning, started off by a Brantley Bell solo home run, his second dinger of the series. Crook then hit a double, scoring on a Jacob Teter single.

Brooks Gosswein started on the mound for the Dogs, tossing an extremely quality outing, throwing 5.2 innings of one run ball, earning himself the win.

Gosswein, the former Chicago White Sox farmhand, entered the game coming off of one of his best starts of the season, where he threw five shutout innings in Sioux Falls.

In the sixth inning, Gosswein was pulled from the game after allowing two base runners and retiring two batters. Davis Pratt was tasked with escaping the jam, doing so successfully, striking out Channy Ortiz on an impressive slider.

Pratt returned to action for the seventh inning of work, allowing two Monarchs to reach base, escaping the inning without any damage.

Cal Djuraskovic entered the game for Pratt to throw the eighth inning. Djuraskovic, one of the newer arms in Dogs pitching coach Stu Cliburn's bullpen, has shined in his time with the team, holding a 1.80 ERA over 10 innings heading into the series finale.

Djuraskovic retired two batters, but allowed runners to get on the corners. Dogs manager Jeff Isom was not looking to take any risks, putting the closer Joey Marciano in to pitch the final four outs.

Marciano entered the game facing Danny Amaral, forcing Amaral to strike out looking, stranding two runners on base.

Marciano went back out for the ninth inning, slamming the door, securing his 12th save of the season, adding to his American Association league lead.

The Dogs series victory puts the team one game under .500, at 19-20, heading into the home series against the Winnipeg Goldeyes.

First pitch for game one against Winnipeg is set for Tuesday at 6:30 PM at Impact Field.

