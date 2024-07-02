Whitecaps Wipe Out Loons 6-1, Caps Strike Out 12

July 2, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. - The Great Lakes Loons (38-38) (4-6) faced a strong pitching performance from the West Michigan Whitecaps (39-38) (8-3) winners 6-1 on a 75-degree cloudy Tuesday night at LMCU Ballpark. The game was delayed by 36 minutes due to an expected storm that fortunately avoided Comstock Park.

- West Michigan's starter Jaden Hamm hurled five scoreless innings. He has not allowed a run across 12 innings against the Loons.

- Jacob Meador was activated to the roster today from Double-A Tulsa. The right-hander permitted two singles and an RBI sac fly to start the third. He avoided the big inning forcing two groundouts and stranding three.

- Meador struck out a fourth batter overall with a runner on in the fifth. Seth Stephenson, in his third at-bat, hit a line drive blast over the left field wall. It made it 3-0 and removed Meador from the mound.

- Livan Reinoso entered with one out in the fifth, allowing three hits and two runs. Roberto Campos hit an RBI double, and Luis Santana slapped an RBI single. The Whitecaps led 5-0 after five.

- Santana's second RBI single came with two outs in the seventh off Jesus Luna.

- Great Lakes had three hits through the first eight innings. Noah Miller and Dylan Campbell each singled in the first but were left on.

- Facing Gabe Sequeira for a second inning, the Loons posted their first run in the top of the ninth. Noah Miller walked, followed by a Dylan Campbell knock. Campbell had two hits on his 22nd birthday.

- With two on and one out, Chris Newell ripped a single, 102 mph off the bat into right field. Newell notched his 56th RBI of the season. He has four more RBI than Henry Bolte of Lansing, who is second-best at 52.

Rounding Things Out

Franklin De La Paz struck out two in a scoreless eighth inning. He has worked five scoreless innings in 2024 against West Michigan.

Up Next

Before the Loons return to Dow Diamond, where they play nine games from Thursday, July 4th through Sunday, July 14th, they face the Whitecaps tomorrow Wednesday, July 3rd. The first pitch is at 7:05 pm.

