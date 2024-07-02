Sanchez Placed on the IL

July 2, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Lansing Lugnuts News Release







The Lansing Lugnuts announced the following roster change, in conjunction with the Oakland Athletics:

- Pitcher Yehizon Sanchez placed on the Injured List retroactive to June 30

The updated Lansing roster has 25 active players, three players on the Injured List and one player on the Temporarily Inactive List.

Coming off a 7-1 victory last night, the Lugnuts play the second game in a three-game home series tonight at 7:05 p.m. against Fort Wayne, featuring 5 p.m. Vintage Base Ball and postgame LAFCU Fireworks. For more information, call (517) 485-4500 or visit milb.com/lansing.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from July 2, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.