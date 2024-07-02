Pinales Silences Lugnuts Again, 5-0

July 2, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

LANSING, Mich. - Enmanuel Pinales tossed six scoreless two-hit innings and Anthony Vilar and Jay Beshears clubbed home runs, sending the Fort Wayne TinCaps (4-7, 32-45) past the Lansing Lugnuts (3-8, 35-41), 5-0, on Tuesday night at Jackson® Field™.

On May 21 in Fort Wayne, Pinales had fired seven scoreless one-hit innings, striking out nine Lugnuts in a 12-1 TinCaps victory to pick up his first win of the season. On this night, he earned his second win of the year, limiting Lansing to a pair of infield singles, walking two, and striking out five.

Dwayne Matos and Manuel Castro each allowed a hit in combining to blank the Nuts over the last three innings, finishing a four-hit shutout.

The TinCaps scored all the runs they would need in the first inning, tallying twice on a Cole Conn throwing error and an Ethan Salas RBI double against starter Grant Judkins.

Judkins tossed 3 2/3 innings before departing due to an elevated pitch count, with Mitch Myers allowing three runs over the next four innings - including Vilar and Beshears' roundtrippers in the fifth.

Southpaw Diego Barrera made his Lugnuts debut in the eighth, working 1 1/3 scoreless innings, striking out one, and allowing two hits and a walk.

The Nuts and TinCaps reconvene on the 3rd of July, with a terrific crowd expected. Gates open at 4:30 for Vintage Base Ball, followed by a 7:05 p.m. first pitch with All-Star Futures Game participant Luis Morales on the mound, and postgame LAFCU Fireworks. For tickets and further information, visit milb.com/lansing or call (517) 485-4500.

