Pinales Silences Lugnuts Again, 5-0
July 2, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)
Lansing Lugnuts News Release
LANSING, Mich. - Enmanuel Pinales tossed six scoreless two-hit innings and Anthony Vilar and Jay Beshears clubbed home runs, sending the Fort Wayne TinCaps (4-7, 32-45) past the Lansing Lugnuts (3-8, 35-41), 5-0, on Tuesday night at Jackson® Field™.
On May 21 in Fort Wayne, Pinales had fired seven scoreless one-hit innings, striking out nine Lugnuts in a 12-1 TinCaps victory to pick up his first win of the season. On this night, he earned his second win of the year, limiting Lansing to a pair of infield singles, walking two, and striking out five.
Dwayne Matos and Manuel Castro each allowed a hit in combining to blank the Nuts over the last three innings, finishing a four-hit shutout.
The TinCaps scored all the runs they would need in the first inning, tallying twice on a Cole Conn throwing error and an Ethan Salas RBI double against starter Grant Judkins.
Judkins tossed 3 2/3 innings before departing due to an elevated pitch count, with Mitch Myers allowing three runs over the next four innings - including Vilar and Beshears' roundtrippers in the fifth.
Southpaw Diego Barrera made his Lugnuts debut in the eighth, working 1 1/3 scoreless innings, striking out one, and allowing two hits and a walk.
The Nuts and TinCaps reconvene on the 3rd of July, with a terrific crowd expected. Gates open at 4:30 for Vintage Base Ball, followed by a 7:05 p.m. first pitch with All-Star Futures Game participant Luis Morales on the mound, and postgame LAFCU Fireworks. For tickets and further information, visit milb.com/lansing or call (517) 485-4500.
• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...
Midwest League Stories from July 2, 2024
- Sky Carp Bounce Back for 7-3 Win - Beloit Sky Carp
- Wisconsin's Winning Streak Ends in Beloit - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers
- Pinales Silences Lugnuts Again, 5-0 - Lansing Lugnuts
- Caleb Killian Begins Rehab in Cubs' 7-0 Shutout Loss - South Bend Cubs
- Whitecaps Wipe Out Loons 6-1, Caps Strike Out 12 - Great Lakes Loons
- Dragons' Pitchers Cardona & Bell Allow Just One Hit In 4-0 Victory Over Lake County - Dayton Dragons
- Bandits, Kernels Rained out Tuesday - Quad Cities River Bandits
- Kernels And River Bandits Postponed Tuesday Night Cedar Rapids And Quad Cities Will Play A Doubleheader Tomorrow Beginning At 4:30 - Cedar Rapids Kernels
- Dragons Cam Collier Selected to Play in All-Star Futures Game - Dayton Dragons
- Barrera Joins from Stockton - Lansing Lugnuts
- Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Tuesday (7:05 PM vs. Lake County) - Dayton Dragons
- Sanchez Placed on the IL - Lansing Lugnuts
- Thayron Liranzo Will Represent Dodgers in 2024 MLB All-Star Futures Game - Great Lakes Loons
- Nuts' Morales to Represent A's in 2024 All-Star Futures Game - Lansing Lugnuts
- Whitecaps Fall to Loons, 7-2 - West Michigan Whitecaps
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.