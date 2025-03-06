19 Lugnuts to Take Part in MLB Spring Breakout 2025

LANSING, Mich. - 19 former Lansing Lugnuts were named as part of Major League Baseball's Spring Breakout 2025 rosters, showcasing MLB's top up-and-coming talent in a series of 16 exhibition games.

17 former Lugnuts were named as part of the Athletics' Spring Breakout roster: pitchers Tyler Baum, James González, Gunnar Hoglund, Will Johnston, Luis Morales, Kade Morris, Jake Walkinshaw and Chen Zhong-Ao Zhuang ; catcher Daniel Susac ; infielders Josh Kuroda-Grauer, Brennan Milone and Max Muncy ; and outfielders Henry Bolte, Brayan Buelvas, Denzel Clarke and Colby Thomas.

The toolsy Thomas, who starred for the Lugnuts in 54 games to conclude the 2023 season, is rated the No. 3 prospect in MLB Pipeline's newly released A's Top 30 Prospects list. He's joined in the rankings by fellow Nuts Morales (No. 5), Clarke (6), Muncy (7), Bolte (9), Perkins (10), Kuroda-Grauer (11), Susac (12), Hoglund (16), Morris (17), Lasko (20), Johnston (23), Milone (26), Buelvas (29) and Zhuang (30).

The Lugnuts will also represented by the Tampa Bay Rays' Will Simpson (Rays No. 30 prospect), who excelled in Lansing in 2024 before being traded to Tampa in the offseason, and the St. Louis Cardinals' Osvaldo Berrios, who pitched for the Nuts in 2021 and 2022, missed 2023 due to injury, regained his bearings in independent baseball with the Frontier League's Gateway Grizzlies, signed with St. Louis, and dominated with the Peoria Chiefs in 2024.

Simpson and the Rays' prospects play the Red Sox at 7:05 p.m. on Thursday, March 13; Berrios and the Cardinals' prospects take on the Marlins at 12:10 p.m. on Friday, March 14; and the 17 Lugnuts on the A's prospect squad face the Padres' top prospects at 5:40 p.m. on Friday, March 14.

The 2025 Lugnuts arrive in Lansing next month, playing the Michigan State Spartans in the Crosstown Showdown on April 1 before raising the curtain on the Midwest League season with Opening Night on April 8 against Great Lakes.

Tickets are available for purchase online, at (517) 485-4500 and in person at Jackson® Field™, located at 505 E. Michigan Ave. downtown. Prices start at $10 for the Crosstown Showdown and $11 throughout the 66-game Midwest League season.

For further information, visit milb.com/lansing or call (517) 485-4500.

