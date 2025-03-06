Sky Carp Well-Represented in Spring Breakout

BELOIT - The Sky Carp will have seven alumni featured for the Miami Marlins in the annual Spring Breakout game.

The Marlins squad will take on the St. Louis Cardinals top prospects on Friday, March 14 at 11:05 a.m.

Four Sky Carp pitchers made the roster: Noble Meyer (2024 Sky Carp), Karson Milbrandt ('23-'24), Thomas White ('24) and Dax Fulton ('22). They will join catcher Joe Mack ('23-'24), utility man Javier Sanoja ('23) and outfielder Kemp Alderman ('24).

Sanoja is the lone ex-Carp of the group to make his Major League debut, having done so late in the 2024 season.

Now in its second year, MLB Spring Breakout debuted in 2024 as a new way to showcase baseball's best young talent during Spring Training. Sixteen games with teams from all 30 organizations will be held across the Cactus and Grapefruit Leagues.

Spring Breakout rosters are built around MLB Pipeline's Top 30 Prospect lists for each club. This setup means players who still have their rookie status for the 2025 season -- primarily players from the Top 30 lists -- were eligible to be selected for their team's Spring Breakout roster.

To purchase tickets or learn more about the Spring Breakout games, visit MLB.com/SpringBreakout.

The Sky Carp will open their season on April 4 against the South Bend Cubs at 6:05 p.m. Visit skycarp.com for tickets.

