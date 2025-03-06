TinCaps, PNC Bank Going to Bat for Small Business

FORT WAYNE, Ind. - The Fort Wayne TinCaps, in collaboration with PNC Bank, will continue their "Going To Bat for Small Business" program in the 2025 season. The program will provide an opportunity for small businesses to be selected from a pool of peers for their business accomplishments and positive community impact in Northern Indiana. Two businesses will be chosen as the 2025 winners and recognized this summer with hospitality and marketing assets valued at over $8,000 for each winner. Last season's winners were Gough Legal Group and TCB Games.

"PNC is proud to continue support for a program which is creating value for hard-working small businesses who play a critical role in fueling economic growth in Fort Wayne," said Corinna Ladd, PNC Regional President for Northern Indiana. "We look forward to celebrating the unique stories of these small businesses and through that continue the momentum in growing their visibility and customer reach."

Small business owners in Allen County and the immediate surrounding counties are encouraged to self-nominate or be nominated. The nomination portal is now open and closes at 5:00 p.m. on April 25. One nomination round will take place. Two winners will be selected from this single pool. Nominations can be submitted through this page TinCaps.com.

"The TinCaps are excited to continue support for the third annual Going to Bat for Small Business campaign presented by PNC. Our small business community is valuable to our city, especially to the growth of downtown Fort Wayne. These organizations make Fort Wayne a better place to live, work, and play," said TinCaps President Mike Nutter. "We thank PNC for their dedication and commitment to the Going to Bat for Small Business program and our partnership to make a positive difference in our community and help spotlight our small businesses."

The 2025 small business honorees will be selected by a committee comprised of representatives from small business support organizations, economic development professionals, local media members and other small business advocates. The selection committee will evaluate businesses on key criteria such as unique products or services offered, compelling growth story, value provided in the community and future plans to provide a positive impact in the community.

PNC Bank and the TinCaps will recognize the selected small businesses during on-field pre-game ceremonies June 10 and July 30. The TinCaps and PNC will provide each winner with a marketing package valued at more than $8,000 to help the businesses generate brand awareness. Assets include a luxury suite at a game, in-game radio and TV broadcast mentions, in-park recognition, digital ads on the suite level ribbon boards for a month, a customized gift, a complimentary opportunity to pass out promotional material to TinCaps fans, and social media promotion with logo inclusion.

This is the 22nd straight season PNC has supported the TinCaps organization. Going To Bat for Small Business is an extension of PNC's support. Since 2020, PNC Bank has launched similar initiatives with the Pittsburgh Pirates, Washington Nationals and a fellow Midwest League team, the Lake County Captains.

