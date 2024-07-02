Wisconsin's Winning Streak Ends in Beloit

July 2, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Wisconsin Timber Rattlers News Release







BELOIT, WI - The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers dropped a rain-shortened game to the Beloit Sky Carp Tuesday night at ABC Supply Stadium. Beloit plated their last five runs of the game on three different two-out singles to defeat Wisconsin 7-3.

The Timber Rattlers (48-29 overall, 6-5 second half) loaded the bases in the top of the first inning. Gregory Barrios and Jadher Areinamo singled with one out. Luke Adams was hit by a pitch. Matt Wood knocked in Barrios with a grounder to third for the 1-0 lead.

Barrios and Areinamo teamed up to steal another run for the Rattlers in the third inning. The duo had back-to-back singles to put runners at the corners. Areinamo stole second and drew a throw. Barrios broke for the plate and scored without a play for a 2-0 lead.

Wisconsin starting pitcher Tate Kuehner was cruising through the first three innings. He had allowed one hit and one walk with four strikeouts over the first three frames. However, Beloit (35-39, 5-6) got to him in the fourth.

Kuehner issued walks to Johnny Olmstead and Mark Coley II to start the inning. Then, Josh Zamora hit a line drive to third. Eduardo Garcia made a diving attempt and the ball deflected off his glove to short. Barrios fielded the ball after changing directions and had a play at third on Olmstead, who had frozen at second on the line drive. However, Barrios's throw was off line and Olmstead scored while Coley and Zamora ended the play in scoring position.

Brock Vradenburg, who had been called up to Beloit earlier in the day, followed with a single to center to score Coley with the tying run.

Kuehner got the next two outs with a ground out and a strikeout. He appeared to be on the verge of getting out of the inning. Sam Praytor spoiled that idea with a two-out, two-run single to give the Sky Carp a 4-2 lead.

Barrios and Areinamo had consecutive singles with one out in the sixth to set up the third Wisconsin run. The duo pulled off another double steal to get the tying runs into scoring position. Tayden Hall got Barrios across the plate with a grounder to first, but that was as close as the Rattlers would get. Not, however, for lack of opportunity.

In the top of the sixth inning, Jes ú s Chirinos singled with one out and an error on what could have been an inning-ending double play ball put two runners on to chase Beloit starter Emmett Olson from the game.

Josh White relieved Olson and got the second out with a strikeout before hitting Lara to load the bases for Barrios. White retired Barrios on a flyout to center to strand the runners. Barrios, who had four hits on Monday night, is 7-for-9 in the series with six runs scored.

In the seventh, Hall walked and stole second with one out before White struck out the next two batters to hold the lead. Wisconsin stranded nine runners in the game and went 0-for-11 with runners in scoring position.

The Sky Carp added three insurance runs with two outs in the bottom of the seventh against Chase Costello. The bases were loaded with one out on a double, a hit batsman, and a walk. Costello struck out Vradenburg for the second out and was up 0-2 on Tony Bullard.

Bullard lined the next pitch to left for a two-run single. Jake DeLeo followed with an RBI single on a 2-2 pitch and Beloit was up 7-3 just as rain started falling over the stadium.

The Rattlers went down in order in their half of the eighth. The Snappers put the first two runners on base in the bottom of the eighth before the rain was falling too hard for the game to continue and the tarp was placed on the field.

Wisconsin's five-game winning streak and Beloit's six-game losing streak both ended when the game was ruled a completed contest.

One streak that continued is Areinamo's hitting streak. He is on a fifteen-game hitting streak after going 3-for-4 on Tuesday night. Areinamo is 24-for-57 (.421) during the streak to raise his average from .286 to .311.

The final game of the series at ABC Supply Stadium is Wednesday night. K.C. Hunt (2-1, 3.10) is the scheduled starting pitcher for the Timber Rattlers. Noble Meyer (0-1, 4.50) is set to start for the Sky Carp. Game time is 6:35pm. The radio broadcast is on AM1280, WNAM with the Community Blood Center Pregame Show set to go at 6:15pm. The game is also available on the internet and the Bally Live App.

R H E

WIS 101 010 00x - 3 9 2

BEL 000 400 3xx - 7 8 1

FINAL - 8 INNINGS

WP: Emmett Olson (3-3)

LP: Tate Kuehner (3-2)

TIME: 2:24 (:30 Delay)

ATTN: 952

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from July 2, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.