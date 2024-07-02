Kernels And River Bandits Postponed Tuesday Night Cedar Rapids And Quad Cities Will Play A Doubleheader Tomorrow Beginning At 4:30

July 2, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release







Davenport, IA - Tuesday's game, July 2, between the Kernels and the River Bandits has been postponed due to rain. The game will be made up tomorrow, July 3, as part of a doubleheader beginning at 4:30 p.m. with game two coming 30 minutes after the conclusion of game one. Single-game tickets are on sale now. To keep up to date on information regarding the Kernels 2024 season please visit www.kernels.com or follow our Facebook and X (Twitter) feeds and subscribe to our Kernels email newsletter.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from July 2, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.