Kernels And River Bandits Postponed Tuesday Night Cedar Rapids And Quad Cities Will Play A Doubleheader Tomorrow Beginning At 4:30
July 2, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)
Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release
Davenport, IA - Tuesday's game, July 2, between the Kernels and the River Bandits has been postponed due to rain. The game will be made up tomorrow, July 3, as part of a doubleheader beginning at 4:30 p.m. with game two coming 30 minutes after the conclusion of game one. Single-game tickets are on sale now. To keep up to date on information regarding the Kernels 2024 season please visit www.kernels.com or follow our Facebook and X (Twitter) feeds and subscribe to our Kernels email newsletter.
