Dragons Cam Collier Selected to Play in All-Star Futures Game

July 2, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

DAYTON, OHIO - Dayton Dragons third baseman Cam Collier has been selected to play in the 2024 All-Star Futures Game on July 13 in Arlington, Texas.

Collier ranks tied for third in the Midwest League in home runs (13) and fifth in the league in runs batted in (47), leading the Dragons in both categories. At age 19, Collier is the third youngest position player in the league among players with at least 50 plate appearances. Of his 296 plate appearances this season, 294 have come against pitchers who are older than Collier.

Collier, who resides in Hiram, Georgia, was the Cincinnati Reds first round draft pick in 2022. He is currently rated as the Reds third best prospect by MLB Pipeline.

The last Dragons player to play in the All-Star Futures Game was Elly De La Cruz in 2022.

Rhett Lowder, who pitched for the Dragons earlier this season and is now with Double-A Chattanooga, has also been selected to play in the All-Star Futures Game. The last pitcher to play in the All-Star Futures Game after playing for the Dragons that same season was Andrew Abbott in 2022. Similar to Lowder, Abbott had pitched for the Dragons earlier that season and was with Chattanooga at the time of the All-Star Futures Game.

