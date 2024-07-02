Thayron Liranzo Will Represent Dodgers in 2024 MLB All-Star Futures Game

July 2, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

MIDLAND, Mich. - Thayron Liranzo has been selected by Major League Baseball to participate in the 2024 All-Star Futures Game. The game is at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, on Saturday, July 13th.

The 20-year-old has been with the Loons since Opening Day, appearing in 61 of the first 75 games. The Dominican Republic native has a .732 OPS with six home runs, 32 runs batted in, and 36 games started behind the plate.

Season highlights for Liranzo include a home run from both sides of the plate on May 19th in Dayton, Ohio, two walk-off hits in back-to-back games at Dow Diamond, a tenth-inning RBI double on May 22nd, and a tenth-inning RBI single on May 23rd.

Liranzo ranks as the Los Angeles Dodgers' No. 8 prospect via MLB Pipeline. It will be the third straight Futures game with a Loons catcher participating. Dalton Rushing played in 2023, and Diego Cartaya did in 2022. Liranzo will play for the National League, managed by 2024 Baseball Hall of Fame inductee Adrian Beltre.

The Loons and Liranzo play tonight and tomorrow in Comstock Park, Michigan, against the West Michigan Whitecaps. Great Lakes returns to Midland on the Fourth of July to begin a nine-game homestand across 11 days.

