Whitecaps Fall to Loons, 7-2

July 2, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

COMSTOCK PARK, MI - The West Michigan Whitecaps fell into an early hole and couldn't climb their way out as the offense failed to capitalize on numerous run-scoring opportunities in a 7-2 loss to the Great Lakes Loons in front of 6,120 fans Monday night at LMCU Ballpark.

Whitecaps starter Carlos Marcano lasted just 0.2 innings on the mound, giving up four runs as the offense couldn't recover, finishing 2-for-17 with runners in scoring position while leaving ten runners on base in the defeat.

Great Lakes took the lead in the top of the first as three walks combined with a two-run double from third baseman Jordan Thompson delivered the Loons an early 4-0 lead. Meanwhile, Loons starter Jose Rodriguez tossed four scoreless frames with four strikeouts before West Michigan finally broke through with a run in the sixth on an RBI single from Patrick Lee, trimming the Great Lakes lead to 4-1. The Loons were quick to respond with two runs in the top of the seventh - featuring an RBI single from shortstop Noah Miller - before an RBI double from Whitecaps second baseman Max Anderson trimmed the lead to 6-2. Great Lakes added an insurance tally in the eighth on an RBI single from Thompson, increasing their advantage to 7-2. The Whitecaps loaded the bases with two outs in the bottom of the ninth but could not mount a rally, as closer Michael Martinez induced a flyout to slam the door and earn Great Lakes the win.

The Loons improve to 4-5 in the second half and 38-37 overall, while the Whitecaps fall to 7-3 in the second half and 38-38 overall. Loons reliever Carson Hobbs (1-0) picks up his first win of the season, allowing one run through two innings, while Marcano (1-8) suffers his eighth loss, recording just two outs while giving up four runs. The Whitecaps set a new single-game high in strikeouts, generating 15 punchouts in the ballgame.

The Whitecaps continue this three-game, home-and-home series from LMCU Ballpark against the Great Lakes Loons Tuesday at 6:35 pm. Pitchers Jaden Hamm and Jacob Meador get the starts for West Michigan and Great Lakes, respectively. Tune into the broadcast coverage with Dan Hasty and Nate Wangler on the Whitecaps Baseball Network at 6:20 pm on 106.1 FM ' The Ticket ' and 1340 WJRW-AM in Grand Rapids to catch all the action. Don't miss out on the excitement; get your tickets for all 2024 home contests, or listen to the games live at whitecapsbaseball.com.

