Bandits, Kernels Rained out Tuesday
July 2, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)
Quad Cities River Bandits News Release
Davenport, Iowa - Tonight's 6:30 p.m. game between the River Bandits and the Cedar Rapids Kernels at Modern Woodmen Park has been postponed due to rain. The contest will be rescheduled as part of a straight doubleheader on Wednesday, July 3. Game one is scheduled for 4:30 p.m., with gates opening at 3:45 p.m. Both games of the twin bill will be seven innings.
Fans with tickets to tonight's game or tomorrow's game may attend both games of the doubleheader. More information on the River Bandits' rainout policies can be found at riverbandits.com.
