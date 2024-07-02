Bandits, Kernels Rained out Tuesday

July 2, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Quad Cities River Bandits News Release







Davenport, Iowa - Tonight's 6:30 p.m. game between the River Bandits and the Cedar Rapids Kernels at Modern Woodmen Park has been postponed due to rain. The contest will be rescheduled as part of a straight doubleheader on Wednesday, July 3. Game one is scheduled for 4:30 p.m., with gates opening at 3:45 p.m. Both games of the twin bill will be seven innings.

Fans with tickets to tonight's game or tomorrow's game may attend both games of the doubleheader. More information on the River Bandits' rainout policies can be found at riverbandits.com.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from July 2, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.