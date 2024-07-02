Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Tuesday (7:05 PM vs. Lake County)

July 2, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Tuesday, July 2, 2024 l Game # 11 (77)

Day Air Ballpark l Dayton, Ohio l 7:05 p.m.

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Lake County Captains (5-4, 46-29) at Dayton Dragons (6-4, 40-36)

RH Zach Jacobs (4-2, 2.28) vs. RH Ryan Cardona (3-4, 4.50)

Today's Game : The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) host the Lake County Captains (affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians) at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District. This is game two of a three-game series.

Streaks : The Dragons have won six of their last seven games. They are 27-17 (.614) over their last 44 games (since May 12).

Scheduling Note : Please note special scheduling on this homestand at Day Air Ballpark. The game on Wednesday, July 3 game (final game of the homestand) will start at the special start time of 5:35 pm in accordance with Minor League Baseball travel guidelines.

Last Game: Monday : Dayton 3, Lake County 2. Victor Acosta collected three hits and drove in two runs while Dayton pitchers Victor Vargas, Brody Jessee, and Luis Mey combined to scatter eight hits. Lake County was 0 for 12 with runners in scoring position and stranded 11. The Dragons broke a 1-1 tie with two runs in the fourth inning to take a 3-1 lead and held on over the final five innings.

Team Notes

The Dragons have won six of their last seven games. They won five straight from June 25-29, their longest winning streak of 2024. All five wins were in Fort Wayne. The last time the Dragons won at least five consecutive road games was May 24-28, 2023 at South Bend (also five straight).

Since May 12 (43 games), the Dragons have posted a team ERA of 3.57, best in the Midwest League during that period.

The Dragons rank first in Minor League Baseball (120 teams) in average attendance (8,052).

Player Notes

Cam Collier has been selected to play in the 2024 All-Star Futures Game on July 13 in Arlington, Texas. Rhett Lowder, who pitched for the Dragons earlier this season and is now with Chattanooga, has also been selected to play. The last Dragons player to play in the Futures Game was Elly De La Cruz in 2022. Andrew Abbott, who had pitched for the Dragons earlier in 2022 but was with Chattanooga at the time of the game, also played in the 2022 Futures Game.

Hector Rodriguez over his last 36 games (since May 22) is batting .315 (46 for 146) with three home runs, seven doubles, two triples, and 7 RBI.

Dragons reliever John Murphy over his last 12 outings: 16 IP, 9 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 4 BB, 16 SO, 0.00 ERA.

Dragons reliever Joseph Menefee over his last 10 outings: 16.1 IP, 7 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 8 BB, 26 SO, 0.00 ERA.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Wednesday, July 3 (5:35 pm): Lake County RH Rorik Maltrud (1-0, 1.80) at Dayton RH Jose Franco (0-1, 4.80)

Thursday, July 4 (7:00 pm): Dayton LH T.J. Sikkema (2-2, 4.13) at Lake County RH Carter Spivey (5-1, 4.18)

Friday, July 5 (7:00 pm): Dayton RH Gabriel Aguilera (1-2, 4.61) at Lake County RH Trenton Denholm (7-2, 3.39)

Saturday, July 6 (7:00 pm): Dayton RH Victor Vargas (1-0, 1.00) at Lake County LH Matt Wilkinson (1-1, 3.42)

Dragons Ticket Information : daytondragons.com/tickets Dragons 2024 Schedule : milb.com/dayton/schedule

