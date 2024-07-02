Nuts' Morales to Represent A's in 2024 All-Star Futures Game

LANSING, Mich. - Lansing Lugnuts starting pitcher Luis Morales will represent the Oakland Athletics in the 2024 All-Star Futures Game on July 13 at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, Major League Baseball announced Tuesday morning.

Morales, the Athletics' No. 1 pitching prospect and No. 2 overall prospect, becomes the fifth active Lugnut in team history to participate in the Futures Game, joining Denzel Clarke (2022), Bo Bichette and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (2017) and Ángel Perdomo (2016).

The 21-year-old native of Antilla, Cuba, leads the Lugnuts with 11 starts, striking out 41 while walking only 16 in 38 1/3 innings and allowing a .236 batting average against. He is one of seven current Midwest Leaguers to be part of the Futures Game roster, along with Ethan Salas (Fort Wayne), Ben Kudrna (Quad Cities), Noble Meyer and Thomas White (Beloit), Thayron Liranzo (Great Lakes) and Cam Collier (Dayton).

Salas and the TinCaps take on the Lugnuts at 7:05 p.m. tonight and tomorrow night at Jackson® Field™, with LAFCU Fireworks following each game. Morales is scheduled to start on Wednesday night, offering a Futures Game preview.

