De Vries Cycles TinCaps Past Locos, 15-14

April 22, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Lansing Lugnuts News Release







LANSING, Mich. - 18-year-old Leo De Vries, the No. 1 prospect in the San Diego Padres organization, completed the cycle with a tie-breaking two-out two-run triple in the top of the ninth inning, and the Fort Wayne TinCaps (9-7) held off the Lansing Locos (9-7), 15-14, on Tuesday night at Jackson® Field™.

De Vries finished the game 5-for-5 with eight runs batted in: a solo home run in the first inning, double in the third, two -run homer in the fifth, two-run single in the sixth, sacrifice fly in the seventh and two-run triple in the ninth. It was the third cycle in Fort Wayne TinCaps team history.

The Locos had scored four runs in the second inning and five in the fourth to build a 9 -2 lead, watched the TinCaps answer with three runs in the fifth, three more in the sixth and five in the seventh to go up 13-9, and then tied the game at 13-13 on a T.J. Schofield-Sam RBI double, Cole Conn two-run double and Clark Elliott RBI single in the bottom of the eighth inning.

Lansing rallied again in the bottom of the ninth. Tommy White rocketed a one-out double to left off Xavier Ruiz and came home on a Nate Nankil two-out RBI single to bring the Locos within a run. Luis Germán relieved Ruiz and allowed a double to Jared Dickey, moving Nankil to third. But Germán retired Schofield-Sam on a groundout to first base, ending a rollercoaster of a series opener.

The game had 29 combined runs, six home runs, 10 walks and 33 hits. All nine TinCaps batters collected at least one hit and scored at least one run. Eight of the nine Locos hitters did the same, with only Rodney Green, Jr. held hitless and scoreless.

Catcher Cole Conn, who ended the game in the on-deck circle, went 3-for-3 with an RBI single, a two-run double - one of eight Lansing doubles in the game - a solo home run and two walks, raising his batting average to .483 and his on-base percentage to .605 through eight games.

Yunior Tur starts the second game of the six-game series for Lansing, opposing Fort Wayne right-hander Clark Candiotti on a Dog Days of Summer. Gates open at 5 p.m. Wednesday for a 6:05 p.m. start. Tickets are available at the stadium box office, (517) 485-4500 or online at milb.com/lansing.

