Kyle DeBarge Crushes Three-Run Walk-Off Home Run, Kernels Top Wisconsin 4-2
April 22, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)
Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release
Cedar Rapids, IA - Trailing by a run with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning, Kyle DeBarge crushed a walk-off three-run home run over the left field wall to lift the Kernels past Wisconsin 4-2 in game one of the series Tuesday night.
In the bottom of the first inning, DeBarge got his big night going early. With one out, he ripped a triple and two batters later came home to score on a Billy Amick RBI single to put the Kernels on top 1-0.
That stayed the score until the top of the fifth. Jose Olivares got the start for the Kernels and did not allow a run across three innings of work with five strikeouts while issuing just one walk and one hit.
In the bottom of the fifth, the Timber Rattlers jumped in front. Matt Wood singled to open the inning, and two batters later, Hedbert Perez lifted a two-run home run to left to put Wisconsin ahead 2-1.
With the help of the Cedar Rapids bullpen, that stayed the score until the bottom of the ninth. Spencer Bengard allowed just two runs in his four innings in relief, and behind him, Gabriel Yanez and Paulshawn Pasqualotto both tossed scoreless innings to keep it a 2-1 game.
In the bottom of the ninth, Kevin Maitan started the rally with a double to left field. Two batters later, Kaelen Culpepper walked to put two on for DeBarge, who blasted a game-winning three-run home run over the wall in left to win the game for Cedar Rapids 4-2.
The victory improves the Kernels to 10-5 to begin the season and 3-1 in the season series with Wisconsin. Game two in the six-game series is set for Wednesday at 6:35 with Ty Langenberg on the mound opposite Ryan Bichard.
