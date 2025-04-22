Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Tuesday (7:05 PM vs. West Michigan)

April 22, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Tuesday, April 22, 2025 l Game #15

Day Air Ballpark l Dayton, Ohio l 7:05 p.m.

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

West Michigan Whitecaps (11-4) at Dayton Dragons (5-10)

LH Joe Miller (0-0, 3.09) vs. LH Wade Miley (no record)/RH Nestor Lorant (0-0, 2.35)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) host the West Michigan Whitecaps (affiliate of the Detroit Tigers) in the first game of a six-game series at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District.

Last Game. Sunday: Great Lakes 8, Dayton 4. The Loons had two big innings, scoring three in the first inning, and then after the Dragons had battled back to tie the score, tacking on four more in the fifth. Great Lakes went 6 for 13 with runners in scoring position. The Dragons collected eight hits including five doubles but they stranded 10. Trey Faltine (2-4, 2B, 2 RBI, SB, R), John Michael Faile (2-3, 2B, 2 BB), and Leo Balcazar (2 for 4, 2B, RBI) led Dayton.

Series Recap: The Dragons won two of six games at Great Lakes, winning the first and third games of the set but losing the last three. The Dragons averaged 5.7 runs per game in the series but struggled with allowing big innings and committed 11 errors in the six games. After limiting Fort Wayne to one run or less in three of six games in the previous set, the Dragons allowed Great Lakes to average 7.5 runs/game in their four wins.

Dragons starting pitchers have combined to post an ERA of 2.56 (63.1 innings, allowing 18 earned runs) in 15 games. The Dayton starters' ERA ranks seventh in Minor League Baseball-120 teams, 11 leagues).

Anthony Stephan ranks 7th in the Midwest League in OPS (.990). Stephan in his last nine games is 10 for 27 (.370) with a home run, three doubles, triple, and seven RBI. Injury Note: Stephan has been placed on the 7-day injured list. He left Sunday's game with an apparent hamstring injury.

John Michael Faile has hit safely in six straight games, going 10 for 26 (.385) with a home run, three doubles, and four RBI. This is the longest hitting streak of the year for a Dayton player to date.

Peyton Stovall (2024 4th round pick, Arkansas) has reached base safely 10 times in his first four games with Dayton with four hits and six walks.

A Look at 2025 for the Dragons: The Dragons roster features several players ranked among the Reds top-30 prospects based on the MLB Pipeline and Baseball America lists: Third baseman Ricky Cabrera (#10 on both lists), starting pitcher Adam Serwinowski (#12 on MLB; #18 on BA); shortstop Leo Balcazar (#25 on MLB; #23 on BA); center fielder Carlos Jorge (#21 on MLB; #30 on BA); catcher Connor Burns (#24 on BA); second baseman Peyton Stovall (#27 on MLB; #35 on BA), starting pitcher Luke Hayden (#30 on MLB; #37 on BA), and outfielder Yerlin Confidan (#32 on BA).

Starting pitcher Nestor Lorant was selected as the Reds Minor League Pitcher of the Year and the Florida State League Pitcher of the Year in 2024.

Ariel Almonte finished second in the Florida State League in home runs in 2024 with 20.

Catcher/first baseman John Michael Faile finished his college career ranked #1 in career home runs and RBI in NCAA Division II history.

Outfielder Myles Smith was selected as the Big West Conference Player of the Year in 2024 after batting .401 with 10 home runs with UC-Irvine.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM

Wednesday, April 23 (7:05 pm): West Michigan RH Kenny Serwa (1-0, 0.00) at Dayton RH Jose Montero (1-0, 0.00)

Thursday, April 24 (7:05 pm): West Michigan LH Andrew Sears (0-0, 7.56) at Dayton RH Luke Hayden (1-0, 0.96)

Friday, April 25 (7:05 pm): West Michigan RH Carlos Marcano (0-1, 6.35) at Dayton RH Brian Edgington (0-0, 3.18)

Saturday, April 26 (1:05 pm): West Michigan RH Rayner Castillo (0-0, 3.00) at Dayton LH Adam Serwinowski (0-1, 1.50)

Sunday, April 27 (1:05 pm): West Michigan LH Joe Miller at Dayton RH Gabriel Aguilera (0-2, 8.49)

How to Watch/Listen: Dragons radio broadcasts of all home and road games are also available on FOX Sports 980 WONE (980 AM), at daytondragons.com, and via the Dragons Mobile App. Additionally, the Dragons will televise 15 games locally over-the-air on Dayton's CW (Channel 26; Spectrum Cable channels 13 and 1013). All home and road Dragons can be viewed free of charge on the Bally Sports Live app (look for Bally Live Ohio) or on the internet at Ballysportslive.com (click on Bally Sports Live Ohio or the MiLB Zone). All games are also available by subscription on the MLB App and via MiLB TV. Games in Dayton will be Dragons productions; games on the road will be produced by the opposing team.

Dragons Ticket Information: daytondragons.com/tickets Dragons 2025 Schedule: milb.com/dayton/schedule

