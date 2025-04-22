Chaney Transferred from AA Wichita, Culpepper Activated from 7-Day IL, Salas to Begin Rehab Assignment

April 22, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release







CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - In conjunction with the Minnesota Twins, the Cedar Rapids Kernels announce the following roster moves effective today. RHP Chase Chaney has been transferred from AA Wichita to Cedar Rapids and is active immediately. INF Kaelen Culpepper has been activated off the 7-day IL and is also active. Additionally, INF Jose Salas will begin a rehab assignment with single-A Fort Myers. Chaney will wear #31. These moves were announced by Minnesota Twins Manager, Minor League Operations Jason Davila.

The 2024 Cedar Rapids roster currently sits at 29 active players, with nine on the injured list.

Cedar Rapids opens up its lone 12-game homestand of the season tonight with game one in the six-game series against Wisconsin at 6:35.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from April 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.