Rattlers Suffer Home Run Heartbreak in Ninth at Cedar Rapids

April 22, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

CEDAR RAPIDS, IA - The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers were one out away from a win in game one of their series against the Cedar Rapids Kernels on Tuesday night at Veterans Memorial Stadium. However, Kyle DeBarge spoiled the night for the Rattlers with a three-run, walkoff homer to erase a 2-1 lead for the Rattlers and sent the Kernels to the 4-2 victory.

The Kernels (10-5) took the lead in the bottom of the first inning. DeBarge tripled with one out against Wisconsin starting pitcher Manuel Rodriguez. The Rattler right-hander got the second out of the inning on a strikeout. However, Billy Amick had a sharp single to center to knock in DeBarge from third for the 1-0 lead.

Cedar Rapids had a Khadim Diaw at second with one out in the bottom of the third when Kevin Maitan hit a ball to the hole at short. Jadher Areinamo made a diving attempt to keep the ball from getting into left and got just enough of it to keep Diaw from scoring. Rodriguez got out of the jam with runners at the corners and one out with a strikeout and a force play at second.

Wisconsin (5-11) took the lead in the fifth inning. Matt Wood had a lead-off single. Perez hit a high fly to left that just cleared the yellow line for a two-run homer. The homer was the second of the season for Perez.

Rodriguez gave up five hits in the first two innings, but only one after that. The 19-year-old righty walked one, struck out three, and pitched a scoreless fifth to turn the 2-1 lead over to the bullpen.

Aaron Rund was up first as the Wisconsin reliever. He hit two of the first three Kernels he faced in the sixth but escaped unscathed with the lead intact thanks to an inning-ending 4-6-3 double play.

Patricio Aquino pitched the seventh and eighth for the Rattlers. He allowed a two-out single in the seventh and a lead-off single in the eighth while maintaining the lead.

Yerlin Rodriguez got the ninth inning against the bottom third of the Cedar Rapids order and opened the inning with a strikeout. Kevin Maitan was next, and he lined a double to left. Rodriguez got the second out on another strikeout.

That brought Kaelen Culpepper to the plate. Rodriguez got Culpepper to swing and miss at a 2-1 pitch to leave Wisconsin one strike away. However, Culpepper did not offer at to close pitches that missed away to draw the walk and bring DeBarge to the plate.

DeBarge was 2-for-4 going into this at bat in the ninth with a fifth inning double to go along with his first inning triple. Rodriguez missed with the first two pitches. Then, DeBarge missed the next offering. He did not miss the 2-1 pitch as he lined a no-doubt home run to left to touch off the celebration at home plate after the walkoff, three-run homer to beat Wisconsin.

Game two of the series is Wednesday night at Veterans Memorial Stadium. The Timber Rattlers have announced Ryan Birchard (0-1, 4.70) as their starting pitcher. He will be opposed by Ty Langenberg (0-1, 7.50) for the Kernels. Game time is 6:35pm. The radio broadcast on AM1280, WNAM and internet audio starts with the pregame show at 6:15pm. The game is also available MiLB.tv and Bally Sports Live.

R H E

WIS 000 020 000 - 2 6 0

CR 100 000 003 - 4 10 2

2 OUT, 0 LOB WHEN GAME ENDED

HOME RUNS:

WIS:

Hedbert Perez (2nd, 1 on in 5th inning off Spencer Bengard, 1 out)

CR:

Kyle DeBarge (2nd, 2 on in 9th inning off Yerlin Rodriguez, 2 out)

WP: Paulshawn Pasqualotto (2-0)

LP: Yerlin Rodriguez (1-1)

TIME: 2:24

ATTN: 626

