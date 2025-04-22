Whitecaps Top Dragons 10-0 in Series Opener Tuesday

April 22, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton, Ohio - The West Michigan Whitecaps collected 14 hits including a pair of home runs on the way to their seventh straight victory, a 10-0 win over the Dayton Dragons on Tuesday night.

A crowd of 8,316 was in attendance at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District.

Wade Miley, a 14-year Major League veteran, was the starting pitcher for the Dragons on an injury rehabilitation assignment. Miley, making his first game appearance in nearly a year coming back from elbow surgery, worked two and one-third innings, allowing six runs on nine hits with no walks and two strikeouts. He threw 49 pitches and suffered the loss.

Game Summary:

Miley pitched out of a tough jam in the first inning when the Whitecaps put runners at first and third with no outs and Miley escaped with no damage. But in the second, West Michigan got to Miley for four hits and four runs. They added two more runs against Miley in the third, getting a home run from Brett Callahan, to go ahead 6-0.

Meanwhile, West Michigan's starting pitcher, Joe Miller, sailed through five innings, throwing just 57 pitches. He allowed just two base runners, both on singles.

The Whitecaps added one run in the sixth and then got a three-run home run in the eighth from Josue Briceno to extend their lead to 10-0 and close out the scoring.

The Dragons finished the night with just three hits and had only five base runners. Carlos Jorge, Peyton Stovall, and Johnny Ascanio each had a single for Dayton.

Dragons pitcher Nestor Lorant, normally the Tuesday starter, worked out of the bullpen with Miley on hand for the start, and pitched well at times, striking out six in four innings, but he gave up the three-run homer to Briceno to ruin his outing. Lorant surrendered four runs (three earned) on four hits with two walks.

Up Next: The Dragons (5-11) host West Michigan (12-4) again on Wednesday night at 7:05 pm in the second game of the six-game series at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District. Jose Montero (1-0, 0.00) will start for the Dragons. For ticket information, go to daytondragons.com/tickets.

On the Air: All Dragons home and road games are broadcast on radio on FOX Sports 980 AM WONE. Games can be heard on smart phones, iPads, and other mobile devices via the free Dragons Mobile App, or on a computer at wone.com. Games are also available on HD Radio on 104.7 WTUI HD 2.

