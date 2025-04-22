Roccaforte, Werner Homer in Quad Cities' Win over Peoria

April 22, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Quad Cities River Bandits News Release







Davenport, Iowa - The River Bandits posted season-highs with 10 runs and 14 hits, including home runs from Carson Roccaforte and Trevor Werner, as they defeated the Peoria Chiefs 10-3 at Modern Woodmen Park.

Quad Cities scored in all but two innings Tuesday and jumped in front 1-0 in the second inning on the first of Werner's two hits, an RBI-single off Chiefs' starter Darlin Saladin.

The right-hander ran into more issues in the third and, after his error allowed Quad Cities' second run of the night earlier in the frame, surrendered the two-out, two-run homer to Roccaforte to push the Bandits ahead 4-0.

Quad Cities' starter Felix Arronde faced the minimum through his first three innings of work, but saw the Chiefs trim the lead to 4-3 in the fourth on RBI-knocks from Joshua Baez (single) and Won-Bin Cho (double), followed by Miguel Villarroel's sacrifice-fly.

After Arronde stranded the game-tying run at third to end the rally, the Bandits' bats immediately responded with a three-run frame of their own, as Werner launched a two-run shot over the left-field fence before Daniel Vazquez scored Canyon Brown on an RBI-single to knock Saladin out of the game and move Quad Cities ahead 7-4.

Three of Peoria's season-high five errors helped the Bandits pile on in the second half of the ballgame, allowing Quad Cities additional tallies in the sixth, seventh, and eighth innings for a 10-3 score.

Tommy Molsky (2.0 IP), Jesus Rios (1.0 IP), and AJ Causey (1.0 IP), combined for five strikeouts and held Peoria to two hits over the final four innings of the game, with Rios striking out the side in order in the eighth.

Arronde (1-0) earned his first High-A win in the effort, posting six strikeouts and Quad Cities' 13th-straight of 5.0 or more innings, while Saladin (0-1) was saddled with the loss, allowing career-highs with seven earned runs and 10 hits over 3.0 innings.

The River Bandits return to Modern Woodmen Park for game two of the six game set Wednesday morning and send Drew Beam (1-0, 3.77) to the hill opposite Peoria's Gerardo Salas (0-2, 9.28). First pitch is scheduled for 11:00 a.m.

