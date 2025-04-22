Sky Carp Drop Opener to Cubs

April 22, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

SOUTH BEND, IND - The Sky Carp got a boost from its struggling offense, but had a tough night on the mound in an 8-5 loss to South Bend Tuesday night.

The Carp scored all five of its runs via the longball. Ryan Ignoffo staked the team to a 3-0 lead with a three-run blast in the third inning.

Emmett Olson gave the Sky Carp a solid four innings, allowing two runs in his longest outing to date this season.

Will Schomberg struggled out of the bullpen, allowing six runs in just two-thirds of an inning to surrender a 3-2 Sky Carp lead in the fifth inning.

The bullpen was terrific thereafter, with Gabe Bierman (1 1-3 innings) and Xavier Meachem (two innings) combining for 3 1-3 scoreless frames.

With the Carp trailing 8-3 in the seventh inning, Jay Beshears accounted for the other Sky Carp runs with a two-run blast to make it 8-5.

The Sky Carp and Cubs will do battle again in game two of their six-game set Wednesday at 6:05 p.m. Central time.

