Thompson Hits Grand Slam, Fox Strikes out Seven in Loons 9-3 Win

April 22, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

EASTLAKE, Ohio. - The Great Lakes Loons (9-7) offense hit two home runs, and the pitchers struck out 14 Lake County Captains (9-7) in a 9-3 series opener win on a 54-degree partly cloudy Tuesday night at Classic Auto Group Park.

- The Loons offense provided two four-run innings. In the second inning, the first three batters reached. Kendall George, Wilman Diaz, and Kole Myers each singled. A Nelson Quiroz groundout pushed the first across. Logan Wagner next-up went yard. A three-run shot by Wagner 372 feet and 102 mph off the bat gave Wagner his third of the year and the Loons a 4-0 lead.

- Great Lakes up 5-3, got insurance in the ninth. A Quiroz bunt single, walk, and error loaded the bases for Jordan Thompson. In an eight-pitch battle, Thompson ripped a 3-2 pitch, 358 feet over the wall in left-center.

- Luke Fox started for the Loons and turned in his best professional performance. Going four scoreless innings, striking out a career-best seven strikeouts. The left-hander walked three and permitted three hits but stranded five combined runners.

- Robinson Ortiz and Christian Ruebeck each struck out three. Ortiz permitted a solo homer from Esteban Gonzalez, the Captains only run through the first seven innings.

- Lake County added two in the eighth, aided by a Loons error. Joseilyn Gonzalez recorded the final five outs, earning the save.

- All nine Loons in the starting lineup, reached base.

The Loons have two grand slams this season, Thompson's tonight and Josue De Paula 's on April 16th versus Dayton. Last year, Great Lakes did not hit one four-bagger.

Great Lakes and Lake County are back in action tomorrow Wednesday, April 23rd. The first pitch is at 6:35 p.m..

