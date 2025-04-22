MLB All-Star Pitcher Wade Miley to Start for Dragons on Rehab Assignment Tonight at Day Air Ballpark

April 22, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Dayton, Ohio - The Dayton Dragons have announced that veteran pitcher Wade Miley will start tonight's game for the Dragons at Day Air Ballpark on a Minor League injury rehabilitation assignment. Miley, who has completed 14 seasons in the Major Leagues, is currently on the injured list with Triple-A Louisville as he works to return from elbow surgery in May of 2024.

Miley, who was selected to play in the MLB All-Star Game in 2012 as a member of the Arizona Diamondbacks, has started 310 games in the big leagues in a career that began in 2011. Miley threw a no-hitter for the Reds in 2021, the first by a Reds pitcher since former Dragons star Homer Bailey threw his second career no-hitter in 2013. The no-hitter by Miley and the two by Bailey are the only no-hitters thrown by Reds pitchers since Tom Browning's legendary perfect game in 1988.

Miley had a strong season for the Reds in 2021, going 12-7 with a 3.37 ERA in 28 starts. Miley spent the 2022 season with the Cubs and then pitched for the Brewers in 2023. He made two starts with Milwaukee in 2024 before his season ended due to the elbow injury.

Miley has won at least 10 games in a Major League season five times. He is 38 years old.

The Dragons open a six-game series with the West Michigan Whitecaps tonight at 7:05 pm at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District. For ticket information, go to daytondragons.com/tickets or call the Dragons at (937) 228-2287.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from April 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.