Briceño's Career Night Helps 'Caps Win 7th Straight

April 22, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

COMSTOCK PARK, MI - The West Michigan Whitecaps did their best work against a Major Leaguer on Tuesday night, knocking 14-year MLB veteran Wade Miley out of the game in the third inning by scoring six times en route to a 10-0 shutout win over the Dayton Dragons in front of 8,316 fans at Day Air Ballpark.

Miley, on an MLB Rehab Assignment from the Dragons parent club Cincinnati Reds, couldn't slow down the highest-scoring offense in the Midwest League, as a two-run double from Josue Briceño and a tape-measure solo home run from Brett Callahan highlighted the early outburst, forcing the former NL All-Star to an early exit. Briceño stole the show on Tuesday with a three-run homer in the eighth as the MLB Top-100 prospect recorded a career-high with five RBI in the victory.

The Whitecaps plated runs early and often on Tuesday, as an RBI-double by Peyton Graham opened the scoring in the second inning before Briceño's two-run double opened up a 4-0 advantage. In the third, Callahan launched his fourth home run of the season on a towering shot that registered at 488 feet to highlight two more runs coming across the plate in the third, bringing the score to 6-0 in favor of West Michigan. Meanwhile, Whitecaps starting pitcher Joe Miller kept opponents off-balance all night with five scoreless innings, allowing just two hits without a walk. With the 'Caps leading 7-0 in the eighth, Briceño's 407-foot blast exited over the right-center field fence at more than 109 mph, concluding the scoring with an exclamation point and giving the Whitecaps their seventh straight win - their longest winning streak since 2023 when the 'Caps won eight straight from July 29-August 9.

The Whitecaps improve to 12-4 while the Dragons fall 5-11. Miller (1-0) becomes West Michigan's first starting pitcher to record a win this season. The lefty is the first starter to toss five innings - the minimum amount of innings need to qualify for a victory. Miley (0-1) gets the loss and expects to pitch again in the series finale on Sunday. Every hitter in the Whitecaps lineup reached base safely in the contest, with outfielder Max Clark reaching base four times by going 1-for-2 with two walks and a hit-by-pitch. Briceño's five RBI tie him with Great Lakes Loons outfielder Zyhir Hope for the Midwest League lead with 19 on the season.

UP NEXT

The Whitecaps continue this six-game series at Day Air Ballpark against the Dayton Dragons on Wednesday at 7:05 pm. Knuckleballer Kenny Serwa takes the mound for West Michigan against Jose Montero for Dayton. Broadcast coverage with Dan Hasty begins on the Whitecaps Baseball Network at 6:50 pm on 106.1 FM 'The Ticket' and 1340 WJRW-AM in Grand Rapids to catch all the action, or listen to the game live at whitecapsbaseball.com.

