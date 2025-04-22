Chase Burns Promoted to Double-A Chattanooga

Dayton, Ohio - The Dayton Dragons, in conjunction with the Cincinnati Reds, have announced an additional roster change. Right-handed pitcher Chase Burns has been promoted from Dayton to Double-A Chattanooga.

Burns, the Reds top prospect and first round draft pick in 2024, made three starts for the Dragons. In 11.2 innings, Burns struck out 20 while allowing just five hits and four runs. He featured a fastball that reached 100 mph during his time with the Dragons.

Burns became the 23rd first round draft pick to play for the Dragons, joining a list that also includes Austin Kearns, Homer Bailey, Jay Bruce, Tyler Stephenson, Hunter Greene, Jonathan India, Matt McLain, and many others.

The Dragons open a six-game series with the West Michigan Whitecaps at 7:05 pm tonight at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District. Former Major League All-Star Wade Miley will start the game as the Dragons pitcher on an injury rehabilitation assignment.

