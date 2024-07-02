Sky Carp Bounce Back for 7-3 Win

July 2, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Beloit Sky Carp News Release







BELOIT -The Sky Carp evened the series with the Timber Rattlers Tuesday night with a 7-3 victory that was called in the bottom of the eighth inning due to rain.

The Carp were trailing 2-0 when they rallied for four runs in the bottom of the fourth inning. Josh Zamora, Brock Vrandenburg and Sam Praytor each had run-scoring singles.

The home team picked up some insurance in the bottom of the seventh, scoring three times. Tony Bullard had the big hit with a two-run single, while Jake DeLeo added another RBI knock to account for the final score.

Emmett Olson (3-3) picked up the victory after allowing three runs in 5 1-3 innings of work. Josh White and Nigel Belgrave were terrific out of the bullpen, combining for 2 2-3 inning of scoreless ball.

NOTABLES

* First National Bank & Trust sponsored Military Appreciation Night at the ballpark.

* U.S. Army Captain Robert Farber threw out the ceremonial first pitch.

* A large group from Country Financial came out to enjoy the game as well.

* The Sky Carp will have one more game in the homestand, and only general admission tickets remain for Wednesday's game with the Timber Rattlers.

* Looking ahead, the Sky Carp are bringing a DRONE SHOW to ABC Supply Stadium on Wednesday, July 10. This one-of-a-kind show will be the first of its kind to this scale in Rock County!

The Beloit Sky Carp are the High-A Affiliate of the Miami Marlins and play their games at ABC Supply Stadium -- the heart of the Riverbend District.

Get tickets at SkyCarp.com or call the Box Office at 608-362-2272.

Follow the Sky Carp on Twitter at @BeloitSkyCarp, on Instagram at @BeloitSkyCarp, on TikTok @BeloitSkyCarp, and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/SkyCarpBaseball.

Midwest League Stories from July 2, 2024

