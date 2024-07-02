Barrera Joins from Stockton

July 2, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Lansing Lugnuts News Release







The Lansing Lugnuts announced the following roster change, in conjunction with the Oakland Athletics:

- Pitcher Diego Barrera received from Stockton (Single-A - California League)

Selected in the 20th round in 2023 from Loyola Marymount, the 24-year-old southpaw is 6-2 with a 2.77 ERA in 26 relief appearances for the Ports, allowing only three homers and 13 walks while fanning 48 batters in 39 innings. Earlier this year, he received an emergency spot start for Triple-A Las Vegas.

The update d Lansing roster now has 26 active players, three players on the Injured List and one player on the Temporarily Inactive List.

Coming off a 7-1 victory last night, the Lugnuts play the second game in a three-game home series tonight at 7:05 p.m. against Fort Wayne, featuring 5 p.m. Vintage Base Ball and postgame LAFCU Fireworks. For more information, call (517) 485-4500 or visit milb.com/lansing.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from July 2, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.