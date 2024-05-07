Whitecaps Walk Off in Series Opener

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. - The TinCaps entered the week leading the Midwest League in one-run games played and games going to extra innings. Sure enough Tuesday night at LMCU Ballpark in their series opener against the West Michigan Whitecaps (Tigers affiliate), they played a one-run game that went 10 innings, and ultimately the home team walked off, 5-4.

West Michigan (12-16) won as second baseman Max Anderson (No. 17 Tigers prospect) hit a two-out, two-run double to deep center field.

Fort Wayne (10-18) held leads of 1-0, 2-1, and 4-2.

Initially, left fielder Tyler Robertson hit a solo home run leading off the second. In the eighth, catcher Ethan Salas (No. 1 Padres prospect) tripled and then with two outs, designated hitter Anthony Vilar also tripled. In the 10th, Salas, who also doubled in the game, added a sacrifice fly and right fielder Kai Murphy provided a two-out, RBI double.

Murphy finished with two hits, as did center fielder Homer Bush Jr. (No. 8 Padres prospect), who also walked and stole his 13th base of the season.

The Whitecaps tied the game with a run in the sixth and again in the eighth.

Not to be lost in the result, for a second consecutive start, Enmanuel Pinales matched his Minor League Baseball-career high with seven strikeouts as he pitched five scoreless innings. He yielded just a two-out single in the first, though he walked four batters, too. Pinales' 2.35 ERA ranks as the sixth best in the Midwest League. The league is hitting only .132 against him - the best in the league by 31 points.

Fort Wayne is now 3-7 in one-run games and 2-3 in extra-innings.

Next Game: Wednesday, May 8 @ West Michigan (6:35pm)

TinCaps Probable Starter: LHP Jagger Haynes (No. 18 Padres prospect)

Whitecaps Probable Starter: RHP Colin Fields

