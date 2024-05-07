Loons Lockdown Lugnuts 2-0, Play in Under Two Hours

May 7, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

MIDLAND, Mich. - The Great Lakes Loons (19-9) pitching was efficient and dominant, downing the Lansing Lugnuts (12-16) 2-0 on a 65-degree partly cloudy and windy Wednesday afternoon at Dow Diamond. 6,244 fans were in attendance on a School Kids Day.

The 2-0 win is the first shutout win for Great Lakes this year. The game took one hour and 54 minutes, the quickest of the 2024 season.

Jared Karros was lights out. He completed six innings for the second time in his MiLB career, striking out five. It was the sixth start for the right-hander, he has finished five innings every time. Karros retired the first 12 he faced, four via strikeouts. The first of two baserunners reached to start the fifth and was erased by a double play. The 23-year-old threw 71 pitches.

Jerming Rosario followed and retired nine of 10 faced. He completed a three-inning save with only one walk permitted. The right-hander struck out two, the final two hitters in the ninth.

The Loons plated both their runs in the sixth. Noah Miller doubled up the left-field line to set up Chris Newell. Newell mashed his now league-leading seventh home run of the season. A two-run shot 385 feet to deep right field. Newell has five home runs in his last 13 games. Rounding Things Out Great Lakes quickest game of all-time is one-hour and 44 minutes on May 5th, 2015, versus the South Bend Cubs.

Up Next The first-place Loons go for their 20th win of 2024 tomorrow Wednesday, May 8th. First pitch is at 6:05 p.m. Wednesday is a Paws & Claws game, half-off white claws all game long with your canine companion alongside.

The Great Lakes Loons have been a partner of the Los Angeles Dodgers since the team's inception in 2007. Dow Diamond serves as the team's home and also houses the Michigan Baseball Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit public charity, and Sports Radio 100.9 The Mitt. For tickets or information about the Loons, call 989-837-BALL or visit Loons.com.

