Dragons High School Baseball Showcase Features Seven Games this Week

DAYTON, Ohio - The 2024 Dragons High School Baseball Showcase at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District continues this week with seven games over the next five days. Contests will be played on Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday.

This year's Dragons High School Baseball Showcase is presented by the Bob Ross Auto Group.

All games in the showcase are open to the public. Gates will open 30 minutes prior to the first game of the day. High schools may provide their own PA announcers, broadcasters, cheer squads, and national anthem singers. Participating schools sell Dragons tickets to help raise money for their programs. The Dragons have been hosting the Miami Valley's best high school baseball teams since 2006.

Additionally serving as a fundraiser for participating programs, the Dragons High School Baseball Showcase will generate approximately $20,000 to assist participant schools with the cost of uniforms, equipment, and bus transportation.

This week's action opens tonight when Beavercreek faces Springfield-Shawnee at 6:00 pm. According to Eddie Meyers of the Starting937 Baseball Podcast, a player to watch in the matchup is Beavercreek junior infielder and pitcher Owen Roether. Roether is batting .417 this season, and ranks second among all Greater Western Ohio Conference players with 31 RBI. The right-hander is dealing an imposing 1.78 ERA in 39.1 innings on the mound. Roether has tossed three complete game shutouts this year, and places third among GWOC pitchers with 49 strikeouts.

On Wednesday, a doubleheader begins at 5:30 pm when Union County (Indiana) squares off with Lehman-Catholic . Meyers said fans should pay attention to Lehman-Catholic sophomore infielder and pitcher Turner Lachey. A reigning Three Rivers Conference All-First Team selection, Lachey is batting a team-high .434 this season with 14 RBI and 16 stolen bases in 20 games.

Lima Shawnee then battles Northmont at 8:00 pm to close Wednesday's action. Meyers encourages fans to watch for Northmont senior outfielder Jamir Ross. Ross is hitting an impressive .419 this year with 14 RBI. He is committed to Cuyahoga Community College.

An exciting Friday doubleheader begins at 5:00 pm. Sidney and Chaminade-Julienne start the day with a talented matchup.

CJ, a state Final Four qualifier last season, was ranked 12 th in this year's Ohio High School Baseball Coaches Association Division II preseason poll. The Eagles are led by numerous key standouts, including Prep Baseball Report's Division II Preseason All-State Co-Player of the Year, Co-Position Player of the Year, and Co-Pitcher of the Year Jackson Frasure, an Akron commit. Eastern Carolina commit Charlie Hoagland, back with CJ for his junior season, currently ranks second among Greater Catholic League co-ed division pitchers with 56 strikeouts this year. Catcher and pitcher Christian Gongora, a key contributor to the Eagles' playoff run in 2023, is also back for his senior season.

According to Meyers, Sidney right-handed pitcher Mitchell Davis is another star to look for in the contest. Prep Baseball Report ranked Davis as the eighth best pitcher in Ohio. The Toledo commit has fanned 39 batters in 20.2 innings on the mound this year.

Friday's action will continue at 8:00 pm when Franklin-Monroe clashes with defending Western Ohio Athletic Conference champion Arcanum, who was also a regional finalist in last season's state playoffs. According to Meyers, a player to keep an eye on is Arcanum sophomore infielder and pitcher Regan Christ. Christ's 18 RBI this season ties for fourth best among all WOAC hitters. The right-handed pitcher has allowed just eight earned runs in 35.2 innings.

The final games of this year's Dragons High School Baseball Showcase take place on Saturday. Fairlawn opens a doubleheader with Houston at 3:00 pm. Xenia then battles Greenon at 6:00 pm. Meyers said fans should watch for Xenia catcher and infielder Adam Newell, a Lincoln Trail College commit. Newell has recorded 26 RBI this season, which is tied for third most among all Miami Valley League hitters.

A complete list of the remaining matchups in this season's Dragons High School Baseball Showcase is below. Away teams are listed first.

Tuesday, May 7: Beavercreek vs. Springfield-Shawnee (6:00 pm)

Wednesday, May 8: Union County (IN) vs. Lehman Catholic (5:30 pm)

Wednesday, May 8: Lima Shawnee vs. Northmont (8:00 pm)

Friday, May 10: Sidney vs. Chaminade-Julienne (5:00 pm)

Friday, May 10: Franklin-Monroe vs. Arcanum (8:00 pm)

Saturday, May 11: Fairlawn vs. Houston (3:00 pm)

Saturday, May 11: Xenia vs. Greenon (6:00 pm)

