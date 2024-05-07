Sky Carp-Chiefs Postponed
May 7, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)
Beloit Sky Carp News Release
BELOIT - Tuesday night's game between the Sky Carp and the Chiefs was postponed due to field conditions following Tuesday's deluge.
The two teams will make the game up as part of a doubleheader beginning Wednesday at 11:10 a.m. The doubleheader will feature two seven-inning games.
The Sky Carp will continue their series with the Chiefs through Sunday afternoon.
The Beloit Sky Carp are the High-A Affiliate of the Miami Marlins and play their games at ABC Supply Stadium -- the heart of the Riverbend District.
