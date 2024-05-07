Sky Carp-Chiefs Postponed

May 7, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Beloit Sky Carp News Release







BELOIT - Tuesday night's game between the Sky Carp and the Chiefs was postponed due to field conditions following Tuesday's deluge.

The two teams will make the game up as part of a doubleheader beginning Wednesday at 11:10 a.m. The doubleheader will feature two seven-inning games.

The Sky Carp will continue their series with the Chiefs through Sunday afternoon.

