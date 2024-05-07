Early Brain Walk Featured at ABC Supply Stadium

May 7, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Beloit Sky Carp News Release







BELOIT - The Sky Carp and the Stateline Community Foundation have teamed up to provide another way for families to combine fun and learning: The Early Brain Walk, which can be found at ABC Supply Stadium.

Early brain development has long been a passion for Sky Carp owners Quint and Rishy Studer. Their motto "Build a Brain, Build a Life, Build a Community" best explains why he believes early brain development is so critical.

In Pensacola, the Studer Community Institute has made significant progress in this area, and the Early Brain Walk at the ballpark is one example of the strides being made throughout the Stateline area.

Quint and Rishy Studer made a generous donation of $500,000 to the Stateline Community Foundation in 2023 for the express purpose of going towards early brain development.

Jessica Austin, Director of Early Brain Development at the Stateline Community Foundation, said her organization is excited to be involved with the initiative.

"We're thrilled to unveil the 'Build a Brain Path,' an early learning trail weaving through the ABC Supply Stadium's concourse," Austin said. "Stateline Community Foundations, Literacy for Life program is working to create early learning opportunities for families with young children throughout Rock County.

"It's an honor to extend our reach to this community hub. Integrating learning seamlessly into the Sky Carp game day experience reflects our commitment to fostering early brain development at every opportunity. Let's walk, learn, and cheer together!"

The stated goal of the Foundation's initiative is that every child born in Rock County will be ready to learn when they reach kindergarten. Austin said the Early Brain Walk will help that mission.

"When proposed with the idea, I was excited to create ABC Supply Stadium to be an even bigger early learning stop for families," Austin said. "I hope families will use these resources to connect with their young ones and engage in learning while enjoying the stadium's environment.

"It reinforces the notion that early learning can occur anywhere, even amidst the excitement of a SkyCarp game."

The Early Brain Walk is featured throughout the stadium and includes fun ways to engage young learners as they make their way around the ballpark.

The Beloit Sky Carp are the High-A Affiliate of the Miami Marlins and play their games at ABC Supply Stadium -- the heart of the Riverbend District.

Get tickets at SkyCarp.com or call the Box Office at 608-362-2272.

Follow the Sky Carp on Twitter at @BeloitSkyCarp, on Instagram at @BeloitSkyCarp, on TikTok @BeloitSkyCarp, and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/SkyCarpBaseball.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from May 7, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.