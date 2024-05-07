Kernels Swipe Opener from Cubs 16-6

Midwest League (MWL)

South Bend Cubs News Release







South Bend, IN - In a game that finished 16-6, the South Bend Cubs once held a 3-0 lead. It was the opener between South Bend, and west division rival Cedar Rapids. The Kernels, the defending Midwest League Champion, convincingly marched on a comeback and extended leads to take the first of six games.

After right-handed starter Sam Armstrong worked a scoreless 1st inning, the Cubs went to work in the bottom of the 2nd when they loaded up the bases. First, Brian Kalmer broke open the game with a Texas leaguer single over the head of the shortstop for a 1-0 lead. Later, it was Brett Bateman singling home two more. 3-0 Cubs.

South Bend did leave the bases loaded to end the 2nd, even though they got three runs. They also left them juiced in the 3rd. As for Cedar Rapids, they immediately had an answer in the top of the 3rd when Rubel Cespedes tied the game on a three run homer. It would be a four-run inning, as the Kernels popped the lead over to their side.

Cedar Rapids added two more in the 4th, and then another four in the 5th to score 10 unanswered after the Cubs took the first lead of the day.

Yohendrick Pinango impressed while celebrating his 22nd birthday. With a double, plus a home run and a walk, Pinango scored twice along with the RBI to continue his dynamite pace. He now has hits in 13 straight games, and has been on base in 21 in a row.

For the Kernels, 2022 South Bend Cubs Midwest League Champion Sheldon Reed pitched against South Bend for the first time as a member of Cedar Rapids. He was picked up by the Minnesota Twins in the off-season, and worked two innings on Tuesday, surrendering two runs.

With the 16-6 final, the Kernels and Cubs will get together again in quick fashion when they square off in an 'Education Day' game Wednesday morning at 11:05 AM. Right-hander Will Sanders will pitch for South Bend.

Midwest League Stories from May 7, 2024

