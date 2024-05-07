Dayton Dragons GameDay for Tuesday (6:05 PM at Lake County)

May 7, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Tuesday, May 7, 2024 l Game # 28

Classic Auto Group Park l Eastlake, Ohio l 6:05 p.m.

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Dayton Dragons (12-15) at Lake County Captains (16-11)

RH Ryan Cardona (2-0, 3.06) vs. LH Parker Messick (1-2, 2.73)

Today's Game : The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) meet the Lake County Captains (affiliates of the Cleveland Guardians) in the first game of a six-game series.

Last Game: Sunday : West Michigan 8, Dayton 6. The Whitecaps scored five runs in the top of the first inning, built a 7-0 lead in the fifth, and held on to win and earn a split of the six-game series. The Dayton bullpen pitched credibly, combining for 8.2 innings of work while allowing three runs. The Dragons collected 13 hits as the first six batters in the order finished with exactly two hits. Ethan O'Donnell had a two-run home run in a four-run sixth inning.

Last Series (April 30-May 5 vs. West Michigan) : Dayton went 3-3 in the series.

Dayton team stats in the series:.227 batting average (45 for 198); 5.5 runs/game (33 R, 6 G); 5 home runs; 10 stolen bases; 5.07 ERA (55 IP, 31 ER); 4 errors.

In the Standings : The Dragons are tied for third place, six games behind Great Lakes, the division leader in the East Division of the Midwest League.

Team Notes

The Dragons have averaged 6.8 runs per game over their last nine games (61 R).

The Dragons rank second in the MWL in home runs with 26 and have the league leader in homers (Cam Collier, 7).

In 2024, the Dragons have outscored their opponents in the first four innings 62-47 but have been outscored in the fifth and sixth innings, 41-23.

The Dragons bullpen ERA stands at 5.98, which ranks 113 th of 120 teams in the minor leagues. However, in the last four games, the Dragons bullpen ERA is 2.89 (18.2 IP, 6 ER).

The Dragons rank first in Minor League Baseball (120 teams) in average attendance (7,923).

Player Notes

Cam Collier has been named Cincinnati Reds Minor League Player of the Month for April. In the month, he batted .298 with seven home runs and 25 RBI in 20 games, posting a .933 OPS. Collier leads the MWL in home runs (7) and RBI (28). He is tied for first in the MWL lead in extra base hits (14) and fourth in slugging pct (.588).

Jay Allen II's 1.117 OPS would rank first in the MWL and his .362 batting average would rank second, but he is one plate appearance short of the minimum to qualify. He has hit five home runs in 16 games played this season. He has also stolen seven bases and scored 17 runs. In his last seven games, Allen is 12 for 27 (.444) with two home runs, five RBI, nine runs scored, and five stolen bases.

Hector Rodriguez in his last nine games has two home runs, three doubles, and nine RBI. Rodriguez has just eight strikeouts in 115 plate appearances, the best ratio in the Midwest League (7.0 %).

Cade Hunter over his last nine games is batting .379 (11 for 29) with one home run and six RBI.

Leo Balcazar over his last seven games is batting .357 (10 for 28) with two doubles and five RBI.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com )

Wednesday, May 8 (11:00 am): Dayton LH Bryce Hubbart (1-1, 4.42) at Lake County RH Carter Spivey (1-1, 4.71)

Dragons "On the Air": Every home and road game will be broadcast on radio on WONE 980-AM as Tom Nichols and Patrick Geshan call the action. Games are also available at wone.com, on a mobile device through either the Dragons mobile app or the iHeart Radio app, or on HD Radio on 104.7 HD 2 WTUI. Additionally, the Dragons will televise 15 home games on Dayton's CW (Channel 26, available on Spectrum Cable channels 13 and 1013; available on DirecTV and Dish Network channel 26). Tom Nichols will handle the play-by-play on all games and be joined by WDTN TV's Jack Pohl on most telecasts.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from May 7, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.