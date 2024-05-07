Kernels Explode for 16 Runs, Rout South Bend 16-6

May 7, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

South Bend, IN - The Cedar Rapids offense exploded for a season-high 16 runs Tuesday night topping South Bend in the series opener 16-6 to extend its winning streak to six games.

South Bend got on the board first in the bottom of the second inning. A Brad Kalmer RBI single and a two-run base hit by Brett Bateman lifted the Cubs on top 3-0 after the second inning.

But in the third, Cedar Rapids took the lead it would never lose. A Luke Keaschall hit by pitch and a Ricardo Olivar single put two runners on for Rubel Cespedes who smashed a three-run home run to tie the game at 3-3. Behind him, the next batter, Danny De Andrade, singled, and Jay Harry put the Kernels on top 4-3 with an RBI double.

In the fourth, a single, hit by pitch and a walk loaded the bases for Cespedes who added his fourth RBI of the night with a sacrifice fly. A De Andrade hit by pitch reloaded the bases for Harry who walked to drive home another run to put the Kernels up 6-3.

In the fifth, a walk, hit by pitch, and single again loaded the bases, this time for Keaschall, who notched a sac fly to extend the advantage to 7-4. After a flyout, Cespedes walked to load the bases for De Andrade, who brought home all three runs with a three-run double to extend the advantage to 10-3.

South Bend scored two runs in the bottom of the sixth inning, and the Kernels led 10-5 heading to the top of the ninth inning.

Up by five in the ninth, Cedar Rapids was not satisfied. Agustin Ruiz doubled to begin the inning, and after a Nate Baez single moved him to third base he scored on a Willie Joe Garry Jr. RBI base hit. Keaschall then walked to load the bases and a wild pitch scored Baez to increase the lead to 12-5. Olivar walked to re-load the bases in front of Rubel Cespedes who collected RBIs five and six on the night with a single to increase the lead to 14-5. De Andrade loaded the bases again with a walk before Ruiz notched his second hit of the inning, this time a two-run single to extend the lead to 16-5.

South Bend scored on a solo home run in the bottom of the ninth, but it was far too little, too late in Cedar Rapids' 16-6 victory.

The 16 runs are a season-high, and the Kernels' 14 hits match a season-best. Game two of the series is set for tomorrow at 10:05 am with Miguelangel Boadas on the mound opposite Will Sanders.

