Chiefs-Sky Carp Postponed Tuesday

May 7, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Peoria Chiefs News Release







BELOIT, WI - The Chiefs will not be picking up their 12-game road trip on Tuesday. The series opener against the Beloit Sky Carp was postponed due to wet field conditions.

The clubs will play a doubleheader Wednesday, with game one starting at 11:10 a.m. The starting pitchers for both games are currently to be determined.

Peoria won four of six games against Beloit in April.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from May 7, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.