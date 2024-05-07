Chiefs-Sky Carp Postponed Tuesday
May 7, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)
Peoria Chiefs News Release
BELOIT, WI - The Chiefs will not be picking up their 12-game road trip on Tuesday. The series opener against the Beloit Sky Carp was postponed due to wet field conditions.
The clubs will play a doubleheader Wednesday, with game one starting at 11:10 a.m. The starting pitchers for both games are currently to be determined.
Peoria won four of six games against Beloit in April.
Check out the Peoria Chiefs Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...
Midwest League Stories from May 7, 2024
- Chiefs-Sky Carp Postponed Tuesday - Peoria Chiefs
- Sky Carp-Chiefs Postponed - Beloit Sky Carp
- Early Brain Walk Featured at ABC Supply Stadium - Beloit Sky Carp
- TinCaps Game Information: May 7 at West Michigan Whitecaps (Tigers Affiliate) - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- Dayton Dragons GameDay for Tuesday (6:05 PM at Lake County) - Dayton Dragons
- Loons Lockdown Lugnuts 2-0, Play in Under Two Hours - Great Lakes Loons
- Dragons High School Baseball Showcase Features Seven Games this Week - Dayton Dragons
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.