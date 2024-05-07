TinCaps Game Information: May 7 at West Michigan Whitecaps (Tigers Affiliate)

May 7, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Fort Wayne TinCaps (10-17) @ West Michigan Whitecaps (11-16)

Tuesday, May 7 | 6:35 p.m. | LMCU Ballpark | Comstock Park, MI

RHP Enmanuel Pinales vs. RHP Dylan Smith (No. 23 Tigers prospect)

Video: Bally Live app (FREE) & MiLB.TV | Radio: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM / TinCaps.com

LAST SERIES: At Lake County, the TinCaps swept a doubleheader Thursday, but other-wise dropped 5 games, including a 6-0 setback Sunday.

BACK AT PARKVIEW FIELD: The Parkview Sports Medicine Baseball Classic, which began last Thursday, continues with high school doubleheaders today and Thursday.

BASEBALL HISTORY: On May 4, 1871, the Fort Wayne Kekiongas played the Cleveland Forest Citys in the first ever professional baseball league game. The game, played at present-day Camp Allen Park just outside of Downtown Fort Wayne, marked the start of the National Association, which later became the National League. Fort Wayne won, 2-0, led by starting pitcher Bobby Mathews... On May 6, 1927, the Yankees played an exhibition game against the Lincoln Lifers semi-pro team at League Park in Fort Wayne (where Headwaters Park is now downtown). New York was in between traveling from Washington D.C. to Chicago. The exhibition was tied, 3-3, through 9 innings until Babe Ruth hit a 2-run homer in the 10th to lead the Yankees to a 5-3 win in front of a crowd of more than 3,000.

DEFENSE: The TinCaps have only committed 18 errors, the 2nd fewest in the MWL... TinCaps catchers rank 2nd in caught stealing % at 28% (the league average is 21%). Ethan Salas and Anthony Vilar are 5th in the circuit having each thrown out 6 runners trying to steal... As a team, Fort Wayne's 7 outfield assists lead the league. Individually, Kai Murphy leads the league with 4 of them.

DEVIN ORTIZ: Leading off for 2nd time in 103-game MiLB career. Did so once with Single-A Lake Elsinore last year... 4 HR, 8th in MWL.

HOMER BUSH JR: 12 stolen bases, 2nd in MWL... 4 HBP, 5th in MWL.

KAI MURPHY: 9 doubles, 3rd in MWL... 3 sac bunts, 3rd in MWL.

ANTHONY VILAR: 5-game hitting streak (7-for-16 with 1 2B, 1 HR, and 7 RBIs).

TYLER ROBERTSON: 4 sac bunts, most in MWL.

NERWILIAN CEDEÑO: .220 BABIP is 3rd lowest in MWL.

MAKING MOVES: On Saturday, the Padres traded for 2-time batting champ Luis Arráez from the Marlins. San Diego dealt 4 prospects, including Nathan Martorella and Jakob Marsee, who were Midwest League All-Stars last year... Arráez was a MWL All-Star in 2016 with the Cedar Rapids Kernels. That year he visited Parkview Field from July 16-18, going 8-for-15.

