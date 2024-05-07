Roccaforte's Early Blast Not Enough in Bandits' Loss to Rattlers

May 7, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Davenport, Iowa - Carson Roccaforte's leadoff homer gave Quad Cities an early lead on Tuesday, but the River Bandits would not again break into the run column, as they fell to the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers 4-1 at Modern Woodmen Park.

Roccaforte's leadoff blast, his season's third homer and Quad Cities' first leadoff shot since April 2023, would wind up the Bandits' lone hit against Wisconsin starter Tate Kuehner and one of just three in the game, with the Bandits' second- a Carter Jensen single- not arriving until the sixth inning.

Hunter Owen put together his third 6.0-inning start of the season for the River Bandits, but allowed a season-high four runs, with Wisconsin's Jadher Areinamo tying the game with an RBI single in the second and then putting the Rattlers in the lead with an RBI groundout in the fourth.

Luis Lara and Gregory Barrios would tack on two more with an RBI double and RBI single respectively in the fifth.

After Owen's departure, Chazz Martinez and Natanael Garabitos kept Quad Cities within striking distance and combined for 3.0-scoreless frames, including four strikeouts, with Martinez tossing a perfect seventh and eighth innings.

Wisconsin's bullpen reciprocated the effectiveness and got 5.0 shutout innings from Tyler Wehrle and Craig Yoho, with Wehrle earning his second win of the season and Yoho striking out seven over a 3.0-inning save, his fourth of the year.

Owen (3-1) was saddled with his first-career loss and just Quad Cities' fifth charged to the starting rotation.

The River Bandits will look to even their six-game set tomorrow night at Modern Woodmen Park. Ben Kudrna (2-2, 2.45) is slated to get the start for Quad Cities against Wisconsin's Patricio Aquino (1-2, 7.56). First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

