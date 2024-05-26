Quad Cities Shellacked in Series Finale

May 26, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Davenport, Iowa - The Quad Cities River Bandits allowed a season-high 19 hits, including nine extra-base hits, and four home runs on Sunday as they fell to the Dayton Dragons 15-2 at Modern Woodmen Park.

Quad Cities' starter Shane Panzini began his night with 3.0 scoreless innings, including four of his six strikeouts, but the Dragons tagged the right-hander for nine runs over his final 1.1 innings, including three home runs.

Carlos Jorge gave the Dragons their initial lead with a two-run blast, his second of the week, while Victor Acosta left the yard for the first time this year with a three-run shot to punctuate a five-run fourth.

The very next inning, Dayton took a 9-0 lead behind a four-run frame, including a solo home run for Sal Stewart, his fourth of the season. Ethan O'Donnell added insult to injury, plating a run with an RBI triple and then scoring on an error for a little league homer.

While the Dragons bats staked the pitching staff to a 12-run advantage entering the bottom of the sixth, Quad Cities had only mustered one hit off Dayton starter Jared Lyons, who retired 14-straight before allowing a two-out single to Jack Pineda and a two-run homer to Carter Jensen for Quad Cities' only tallies of the game. The blast was Jensen's fourth of the season and his second in as many series.

After allowing the homer, Lyons finished off the frame with a strikeout of Brett Squires for his tenth of the game, which secured his third-straight quality start.

Despite breaking into the run column offensively, the Bandits bullpen had no more success against the Dragons' bats than Panzini, as Chazz Martinez (1.2 IP, 3 R, 2 ER) and Chase Wallace (2.0 IP, 3 R) saw the visitors balloon the run column to a season-high 15, including a two-run blast for Cam Collier, his team-leading ninth of the season.

Brandon Johnson gave Quad Cities its only scoreless outing on the bump, including three strikeouts in the top of the ninth, while Myles Gayman (2.0 IP) and Brock Bell (1.0 IP) combined for three shut out frames and three strikeouts over the Bandits' final three innings of at bats.

Lyons (3-1) earned the win for Dayton, completing 6.0 innings on just 72 pitches. Panzini (1-2) surrendered career highs in runs (9) and hits (12) over his 4.1-inning loss.

Having dropped their fourth-straight series, the River Bandits continue their 12-game homestand on Tuesday by opening a six-game set against the South Bend Cubs. First pitch at Modern Woodmen Park is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

